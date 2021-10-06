Willian makes moving text and laments the death of his son: ‘You were so loved’

Striker Willian, of the palm trees, and his wife Loisy received sad news this Tuesday (5): the interrupted pregnancy of their son Antônio Miguel.

On social networks, the player wrote a long text explaining the baby’s premature death. The pregnancy was revealed in May by the player and Loisy, who already have three children, two biological and one adopted.

The pregnancy had been announced last May, after a goal scored against the saints by the Palmeirense striker in the Paulista championship.

Willian had been left out of Palmeiras’ duel against Youth last Sunday (3), with the club claiming particular problems.

See the attacker’s outburst on his Instagram profile

“Son, you were so loved.

Unfortunately, we received the worst news of our lives: in a routine consultation, the doctor told us that Antônio Miguel’s heart was not beating. He had died!

We live in difficult days: we performed a cesarean at Loisy, I took my little one in my arms and we buried him.

Easy is not being. But we remain firm with our eyes on the promise.

Soon, we will be pregnant again.

I believe!

Thank you to everyone who is praying for us, I know we are not alone.

GOD is good at all times”