Windows 11: Check out the new system features to play on PC and Xbox – 10/05/2021

Starts today (5) the progressive upgrade of computers with Windows system to its new version, the 11. Microsoft confirmed that the update will be in phases and also revealed what the new features of the gaming platform are.

There are three main news. The first is the Auto HDR: if the user has an HDR (high dynamic range) compatible display, Windows 11 is able to automatically update over 1000 DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 games. colors and brightness. You will also be able to enable or disable HDR per game.

The system will also support games with DirectStorage. So with a solid state memory unit NVMe and GPU DirectX 12, these games may have more detailed rendering without impacting your screen load time. In fact, this time can even be reduced.

Finally, Windows 11 promises even tighter integration with xbox app and the subscription service Game Pass for PC. And, with Xbox Cloud Gaming (newly launched in Brazil), whoever has the Ultimate Game Pass will be able to play more than 100 games from the Xbox console on their computer, without waiting for the download.

FOLLOW THE START ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@start_uol?

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol