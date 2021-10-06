With 2 doses, Pfizer’s vaccine guarantees 90% effectiveness against all variants, says study

Helena Mandarino Dornelas*

posted on 10/05/2021 6:46 PM



Pfizer-BioNTech Study with Kaiser Permanente – (credit: Frederic J. Brown/AFP)

According to a study published by the scientific journal The Lancet, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine guarantees 90% effectiveness for severe cases, against all variants and during the first six months.

The study, organized by Pfizer and health care provider Kaiser Permanente, analyzed medical data on more than three million people between December 2020 and August 2021 in Southern California.

The vaccine’s effectiveness has been found to decrease over time. In the month following the second dose the effectiveness is 88% and after six months this number becomes 44%. Data decrease with efficacy rather than with the emergence of more contagious variants.

The country received another batch of vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech yesterday. Just over 628 million doses land at Campinas airport

(photo: Thomas Kienzle/AFP)



“Our study confirms that vaccines are a central tool to control the epidemic.” explained Sara Tartof, lead author of the study and member of the Research and Evaluation Department at Kaiser Permanente.

Among the records analyzed, 5.4% of people had coronaviruses, of which 6.6% were hospitalized. The average time of vaccination for these people was three to four months.

The research confirmed what the data found by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Israeli Ministry of Health had already pointed out: the effectiveness against covid-19 decreases as time passes.

For Luis Joda, vice president and medical director of Pfizer, the study’s findings explain why people get infected even after the two doses and reinforces the importance of expanding vaccination worldwide.