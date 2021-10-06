With an 87.2% chance of winning the title, Cuca points to Atlético-MG’s biggest challenge in Brasileirão | athletic-mg

About to compete in the 23rd round on a visit to Chape, the lead easily gives Atlético-MG real chances for the title of the Brazilian Championship. By the accounts of the Department of Mathematics at UFMG, which maintains the website “Probabilities in Football”, Rooster currently has an 87.2% chance of lifting the championship cup. The main competitors are Flamengo, with 8.9%, and Palmeiras, 2.7%.

Atlético occupies the top of the table with 49 points, and 22 games played. There are 10 points more than Palmeiras, in second place. Then comes Flamengo, with 38 points, but 20 matches played.

Palmeiras and Flamengo are in the decision of the Copa Libertadores – the Paulistas eliminated the Rooster. Cuca analyzes the scenario of rivals and does not discard any of them in the fight for the Brasileirão.

– They will play the Brazilian Nationals to win, but they have another championship, which is decisive. It’s natural that you have the team at the best and most rested stage possible for that game (Libertadores final). And I would do the same thing if I had the final.

Despite this, Cuca warns:

– (Palmeiras and Flamengo) also have very strong casts. Whoever they’re going to climb, they’re going to fight us to the end. Other teams can also shoot at any time.

Atlético’s campaign is solid. There are 15 wins, four draws and three defeats, a 74.24% improvement. It is the best client (83.33%) and the best visitor (66.67%).

Based on these numbers, Cuca points out Atlético’s mission in the final stretch of the Brazilian Nationals.

“My biggest challenge is trying to keep what we’ve been doing. If we’ve played 22 matches and we’re 83% at home and 66% away, we have to keep close to that. That’s my challenge.”

Stumbles will be natural, points out the coach. It will be up to Atlético to know how to absorb the negative result and react immediately.