With Bia Zaneratto back, Pia Sundhage calls the women’s team for friendlies against Australia | Brazilian Team

The technician Pia Sundhage called, this Tuesday, the Brazilian women’s team for two friendlies against Australia, on October 23rd and 26th, in Sydney. After beating Argentina in two matches played in Paraíba, in September, Brazil continues to prepare for the 2022 Copa America, which will qualify for the 2023 World Cup.
Sind Sundhage, press conference, summons — Photo: reproduction/video
Striker Bia Zaneratto and defender Rafaelle, who play in China and were not called up for the friendlies against Argentina due to logistical problems, are back in the national team. Another six players complete the news regarding the last list: goalkeeper Karen, from Minas Brasília; midfielder Júlia Bianchi and defenders Tainara and Thais, all from Palmeiras; attacking midfielder Adriana, from Corinthians, and forward Giovana Queiroz, from Levante (ESP).
– Each call is very important and there will be changes in all of them to always find the best formation – commented the coach Pia Sundhage.
Check out the players called:
- Letícia Izidoro (Benfica-POR)
- Karen (Minas Brasília)
- Lorraine (Grêmio)
- Rafaelle (Changchun Dazhong-CHI)
- Tainara (Palm Trees)
- Erica (Corinthians)
- Antonia (Madrid CFF – ESP)
- Bruninha (Saints)
- Tamires (Corinthians)
- Thais (Palm Trees)
- Katrine (Palm Trees)
- Julia Bianchi (Palm Trees)
- Ary Borges (Palm Trees)
- Angelina (OL Reign-USA)
- Duda (São Paulo)
- Kerolin (Madrid CFF-ESP)
- Debinha (North Carolina Courage-USA)
- Adriana (Corinthians)
- Giovana Queiroz (Levante-ESP)
- Nycole (Benfica-POR)
- Geyse (Madrid CFF-ESP)
- Bia Zaneratto (Wuhan Xinjiyuan-CHI)
- Marta (Olando Pride)