With Bia Zaneratto back, Pia Sundhage calls the women’s team for friendlies against Australia | Brazilian Team

Striker Bia Zaneratto and defender Rafaelle, who play in China and were not called up for the friendlies against Argentina due to logistical problems, are back in the national team. Another six players complete the news regarding the last list: goalkeeper Karen, from Minas Brasília; midfielder Júlia Bianchi and defenders Tainara and Thais, all from Palmeiras; attacking midfielder Adriana, from Corinthians, and forward Giovana Queiroz, from Levante (ESP).