With Corinthians midfielder as a novelty, Pia calls up the national team for friendlies against Australia

The technician Pia Sundhage announced this Monday the call of the Brazilian women’s team for the next FIFA Date. The team will face Australia, in two friendlies. The clashes are scheduled for the 23rd and 26th, at Commbank Stadium, in Sydney.

Pia’s list had some news in relation to the last call-up, such as Adriana, from Corinthians. The player scored two goals in the decision of Brasileirão, against Palmeiras.

The young Giovana Queiroz, from Levante, was remembered by the coach. Experienced players like Marta and Debinha were called up normally.

For Palmeiras, they were called Tainara, Katrine, Thais and Ary Borges. For São Paulo, Duda was remembered. Corinthians continues to have some names on the list, such as Adriana, Tamires and Erika.

After two friendlies against Argentina in September, Pia will continue testing options with a view to the 2022 Copa America, which will be played in July.

Check out Brazil’s squad for the friendlies against Australia:

Goalkeepers: Letícia (Benfica), Karen (Minas Brasil), Lorena (Grêmio);

Defenders: Rafaelle (Changchun Dazhong), Tainara (Palm Trees), Tamires (Corinthians), Katrine (Palm Trees), Antonia (Madrid CFF), Thaís (Palm Trees), Erika (Corinthians), Bruninha (Santos);

Midfielders: Júlia Bianchi (Palmeiras), Ary Borges (Palmeiras), Angelina (OL Reign), Duda (São Paulo), Kerolin (Madrid CFF), Adriana (Corinthians), Debinha (North Carolina Courage);

Attackers: Giovana Queiroz (Levante), Marta (Orlando Pride), Bia Zaneratto (Wuhan Xingiyuan) Kerolin (Madrid CFF), Nycole Raysla (Benfica), Geyse (Madrid CFF).

Leave your comment