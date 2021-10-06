With pressure from abroad, the stock market falls 2.22% and the dollar rises 1.44%

× B3/ Disclosure

Pressure from abroad brought down the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3), which ended the day down 2.22%, to 110,393 points. International uncertainties also affected the price of the dollar, which rose by 1.44%, sold at R$5.447.

In the market, analysts showed concerns about economic activity and global inflation. There is fear that the world’s major economies will recover more slowly than expected. Many fear that the process of generalized increase in commodity prices will stop this process.

In addition, investors are monitoring the political deadlock around the spending ceiling in the United States. President Joe Biden said today that debt default is not ruled out. He called on Republicans to let Democrats raise the debt ceiling.

“A debt default would send our economy over the edge. We never fail to pay our debts, that’s what defines us. What Republicans Are Doing By Blocking Ceiling Suspension Is Dangerous”, said Biden.

In China, trading in the shares of construction company Evergrande was suspended on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and left investors even more concerned about the company’s future. The decision was taken after the company defaulted on foreign investors.

More news