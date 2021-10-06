With slow vaccination, Russia has a record of Covid deaths and daily rate higher than the US

MOSCOW — On the day Russia recorded the highest number of deaths from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, 895 in the past 24 hours, local authorities expressed concern about the low rate of immunization, with only a third of the population having taken the first dose. They signaled that new restriction measures could be announced to contain the spread of infections.

In absolute numbers, only the US now registers a higher daily average of deaths, 1,812, against the Russian average of 863, according to the website Our World in Data, from the University of Oxford. However, in proportion to population size, the coronavirus death rate in Russia is higher, at 5.92 per million population, compared to 5.32 in the US. Few countries have more alarming rates, including Suriname (14) and Bulgaria (11.97).

In the past eight days, the record for deaths since the start of the pandemic has been broken in six, including this Tuesday. Officially, Russia has accumulated 211,000 deaths, but the actual number could be as much as three times that, according to Rosstat, the country’s statistics agency. In terms of infections, 25,110 cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, the highest number since the end of July and at a level close to the record 29,499, on December 24 of last year.

The vaccination rate, on the other hand, slips. Russia has four immunizers approved for use, all produced locally, with Sputnik V as the main vaccine applied. But only 48.6 million people, 33.8% of the population, received at least one dose, and 42.5 million, or 29.6% of the population, completed the vaccination cycle, including with the Sputnik Light dose vaccine. only.

– The numbers [da pandemia] are very bad, and that is cause for concern. The main reason for this is the insufficient level of vaccination – said the press secretary of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, at a press conference. — The virus is becoming more violent. And those who have not been vaccinated are getting very sick and unfortunately dying.

In a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Vice-Premier Tatyana Golikova pointed out that the number of infections is almost 31% higher than in early September, and that the moving average of cases is more than three times higher registered in the same period last year. She also stated that cases are on the rise in 67 of the 85 Russian federative units, and there is concern about the increase in infections among children, who cannot yet be immunized.

By Golikova’s estimates, another 35.9 million people still need to be vaccinated to reach a level considered safe, while 7.6 million people will have to receive booster doses.

In his intervention at the meeting, the Minister of Health, Mikhail Murashko, also stated that there was an increase of 15% in the number of hospitalizations, but pointed out that only 0.03% of the almost 212,000 people hospitalized have serious cases of the disease.

According to analysts, the low adherence of Russians to vaccination is explained by distrust in relation to the process of developing immunization agents, and many do not take the word of the authorities, who announced an efficacy of 95% of Sputnik V after the application of the second dose.

Given this scenario, the government does not rule out new restriction measures in highly contagious areas — according to Golikova, cited by the Tass agency, specific actions could be instituted in cities where the situation gets out of control and protective tools in small and medium-sized companies could be put in place, but no new quarantines. The local press, citing Kremlin officials, points out that 11 areas, in the center and south of the country, are already considered high risk.

Federal units and municipalities will also be able to declare their territories as “Covid-free”, and will receive financial incentives from the federal government. In addition, there will be an expansion of the use of health passports, granted to vaccinated people and people with negative results in RT-PCR tests, and currently required in some places. The government also does not rule out offering incentives, including financial ones, to convince skeptics to go to the vaccination posts.