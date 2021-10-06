Withdrawal from FGTS is released to group of workers; see how it works

Withdrawal-anniversary from the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Employees) is a way for the worker to obtain extra income. October payments have started.

This Friday (10/01), the FGTS birthday withdrawal (Employee Severance Indemnity Fund) has been released for people who were born in the month of October. Deposits were released only for those who joined the modality before the start of the month’s payments.

Remember that the birthday withdrawal was created as an option to partially withdraw the FGTS money. The government’s idea, when spreading the modality, was to provide an extra income to the worker. Generally, the FGTS is only paid in case of unfair dismissals and other cases provided for by law. Transfers are carried out by Caixa.

Check out the values ​​of the loot-birthday

As informed, the values ​​of the loot-birthday are partial. The money is released according to the amount of resources available in the beneficiary’s accounts. Therefore, there is a rule that determines the percentage of money. Look:

Up to R$500.00: 50.0%;

From R$500.01 to R$1,000.00: 40.0%;

From R$1,000.01 to R$5,000.00: 30.0%;

From BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.00: 20.0%;

From BRL 10000.01 to BRL 15,000.00: 15.0%;

From BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.00: 10.0%;

Above R$20,000.01: 5.0%.

In addition to the expected percentage, beneficiaries who have more than R$1,000.01 in their accounts can still count on an extra amount, as provided for by law.

How to join the loot-birthday

To join the withdrawal-birthday, the FGTS beneficiary must follow the instructions listed below:

Download the FGTS app (Android or iOS);

Afterwards, log into your account via login and password. If you are not yet registered, sign up for free;

Then tap “My FGTS”;

There will be the option “Birthday withdrawal”. Go on it;

After a few seconds, a new page will open. A long text containing the terms and conditions of the birthday loot should be read;

If you agree, press “agree”;

Afterwards, click on “Join Cashout-Birthday”;

Ready. Every month in which it has an anniversary, Caixa Econômica Federal will pay the FGTS birthday withdrawal, according to the table mentioned above.

The interested party also has the option to anticipate the withdrawal-birthday. However, fees and interest are charged for the transaction. If you choose the regular payment, there is no charge.