without a car, sales projection for 2021 drops once again

The automotive market had another fall and Fenabrave had to redo the accounts once again. The year 2021 is a bad year for the automotive sector with the chip crisis. Without components, factories regularly shut down and sales plummet.

With the dismal result in September, Fenabrave – the entity that gathers dealers’ logistics in the country – revised the sales forecast for the national market as a whole, thus dropping from 2.3 million vehicles to 2.16 million.

Cars and light commercial vehicles alone, following this pace, closed with 2.01 million. That is, only 3.1% above 2020, when the market closed for many months due to the pandemic. Alarico Assumpção Júnior, President of the entity, says:

“The lack of new vehicles, due to the shortage of components in the industry, is a global phenomenon that affects other countries, such as the United States, for example. We are currently experiencing possibly the most critical point of this vehicle supply crisis, but I believe that, in the first months of 2022, we will have greater clarity about the resolution of the problem”.

The retraction in all segments was 4.43% in September compared to August, but compared to September 2020, it was 14.37%. This is an aggravation given that sales should be rising and declining at the same time they rose last year.

With low inventories at dealerships and factories (Anfavea will make a statement this week on the matter), the market only sees sales decline at a time of economic recovery. In the used car market, whose balance for September has not yet come out, a greater movement is expected with the low supply of new cars.

To have an idea, Fenabrave’s forecast was for new growth of 10.7% in the year 2021, which was made in July. Now it’s only 3.1%. In January, an increase of 15.3% was expected. Now, everything depends on shipments of semiconductors and other components, but recent agreements, such as Renault and Fiat, indicate that things will take time to improve.

[Fonte: Fenabrave]