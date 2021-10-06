Without spirit, the foreign market falls on this Wednesday; inflation remains on the radar

Global markets continue under pressure this Wednesday, 6, due to the tension with the increase in the cost of energy, directly reflecting the advance of inflation.

In Asia, stock markets closed in the negative field, with investors worried about the beginning of the reduction of stimuli adopted amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, the liquidity crisis in the Chinese real estate sector remains on the radar.

In the same way, European stock exchanges and American futures fall on Wednesday. Concerns remain about the price pressures of rising oil and natural gas costs and the prospect of rising inflation.

In the euro zone, the result of retail sales did not please the market, rising just 0.3% in August.

Another point of attention is the United States’ political impasse over the country’s debt ceiling. President Joe Biden’s economic agenda also contributes to the uncertain environment. Traders should follow the release of the country’s private sector employment data in addition to oil inventories today.

In relation to commodities, the price of crude oil has stabilized, but is at its biggest high. Iron ore, in turn, remains unquoted in Dalian, due to the holiday in China – there, the markets will only reopen on Friday.

In Brazil, the Senate approved the project that creates a Legal Framework for Railways for the country. And still in the political field, investors should keep the PEC of precatório on the radar.

This morning, the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV) released the General Price Index – Internal Availability (IGP-DI) for September, showing a reduction of 0.55%, a percentage lower than that calculated in the previous month, when it dropped 0.14%.

With this result, the index accumulates an increase of 15.12% in the year and 23.43% in 12 months. In September 2020, the index had risen 3.30% and accumulated an increase of 18.44% in 12 months. The drop in the indicator reflects the 22.11% drop recorded in the price of iron ore, once again influencing the result of inflation for producers.

Even today, the retail sales indicator will come out around 9 am, Brasília time.