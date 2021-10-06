Without Taison, Internacional expands list of embezzlements against Ceará

Coach Diego Aguirre will not be able to count on another important embezzlement of the starting lineup against Ceará: forward Taison. The player has strong flu-like symptoms and will be out of the match against Alvinegro this Wednesday, 6, at Castelão.

Taison’s absence was confirmed this Tuesday, 5, by the club from Rio Grande do Sul. Inter released the list of related without the 10 shirt and updated the information about the Medical Department.

In addition to Taison, the coach Diego Aguirre will have two more absences from the starting lineup, previously known. Midfielder Edenilson, top scorer and assists leader of the team in Serie A, was called up by coach Tite for the triple round of the World Cup qualifiers. Defender Cuesta, defensive highlight of Colorado, is suspended for the third yellow card.

Like Edenilson, forward Guerrero and attacking midfielder Palacios are at the service of their national teams (Peru and Chile) for the World Cup qualifiers.

One of those quoted to replace Edenilson against Ceará, midfielder Bischilia is also out of the match this Wednesday. He had discomfort in his right knee and started physical therapy. Defender Lucas Ribeiro also had strong flu-like symptoms and is bereft of Colorado.

Midfielder Juan Cuesta felt muscle discomfort in his right thigh and was left out of Inter’s related list. The player has already started physical therapy treatment.

Probable starting team: Daniel; Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Mercado and Moisés; Lindoso, Dourado, Caio Vidal, Mauricio and Patrick; Yuri Alberto

See below the list of International’s related to face Ceará:

Goalkeepers: Daniel, Marcelo Lomba and Emerson Júnior

Sides: Renzo Saravia, Moisés and Paulo Victor

Defenders: Bruno Méndez, Gabriel Mercado, Kaíque Rocha and Zé Gabriel

Steering wheels: Johnny, Rodrigo Dourado and Rodrigo Lindoso

Socks: Mauricio and Patrick

Strikers: Caio Vidal, Gustavo Maia, Matheus Cadorini and Yuri Alberto

