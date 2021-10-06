Woman becomes joke after “stealing” NFTs by saving images on computer

NFTs have been one of the big issues in recent months, generating hype and even confusion for many, with some not understanding what they really are and what rights one gives the holder… and some wonder: What prevents someone from simply copying one NFT? That’s exactly what a Twitter user did to “steal millions of NFTs”

As highlighted by the Trust Nodes website, the Twitter user became a laughing stock after claiming that she stole millions in NFTs and that her collection is now valued at more than 8 trillion dollars.

“I’ve stolen more than 4 terabytes of NFTs via a little-known hack technique called ‘right click > save as’. My collection is now estimated at $8 trillion. The NFT guys are mad at me. I don’t care, I have a real job,” Lauren said on Twitter.

The situation turned out to be a joke, with many taking the opportunity to make fun of the “save as” tactic, many others took the opportunity to criticize Lauren for bragging about trying to steal the art of various artists.

The apex of the matter was when one of the answers, making fun of the situation, was tokenized and became worth 1.5 Ethereum, more than US$ 5,000. The name of the art in question is “Have fun staying poor”

while the tweet ended hitting on Twitter and the jokes continued to accumulate in the responses, some stopped to think “Maybe the joke is on us?”

Shortly thereafter, Lauren returned to the subject, stating that “The NFT guys are still talking about it 2 days after I made the lightest and easiest joke at their expense.”

nft dudes are still doing this 2 days after i made like the easiest, softest possible joke at their expense pic.twitter.com/vupEUumJ9u — lauren (reformed arc) (@ActNormalOrElse) October 5, 2021

Lauren explained that she is not trying to steal anyone’s NFT when trying to save the images to her computer and that the original post is just a joke, which should be obvious from the exaggeration of “I saved 4 terabytes” in JPGE images (which is unlikely or even impossible) and “little-known click-save technique”.

With that, in the end the joke might be that people can take things too seriously, $5,000 to be exact.

NFTs still generate a lot of discussion about what they’re really worth and what rights they give to whoever owns them. This is a complicated conversation, after all the legality and value of digital works have always been very ambiguous.

However, it is possible to say that NFTs guarantee that a certain person owns the rights to the original work. Copying and pasting an NFT does not take away its value, just as taking a picture of the Mona Lisa painting does not take away the value of Leonardo da Vinci’s work.