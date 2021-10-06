Woman shares husband with mother and younger sister: ‘When I’m not in the mood’

One woman went viral after sharing on TikTok that she shares her husband with her mother and even her younger sister. A resident of the United States, Madi Brooks spoke about the arrangement and shared opinions on the web.

“Me and my mom are swingers and that’s great. Do you know why? Whenever I don’t feel like it, I can just let my husband stay with her,” said Madi, in one of the videos she shared on TikTok.

In the continuation of the video, Brooks’ husband appears and hugs her mother from behind. “Yes, I am that kind of wife. I let my husband stay with her a few times a week,” she added.

In another recording, Brooks also reveals that his sister is also part of the arrangement. “Do you know how I keep my man happy? I let him play with my little sister. Yes, I am that kind of wife”, she commented.

In the post’s comments, several TikTok users were baffled by the revelation. “I don’t know how anyone could share, but it’s their life,” commented one netizen. “How did this conversation start?” he asked for a second. “Enough of TikTok this year, I’m out,” wrote a third.

