Worlds 2021: Aegis says failed shotcaller in RED defeat to LNG

THE RED Kalunga faced its first loss in Worlds 2021. The team was won by the LNG, considered the best team in group A, but the performance did not displease the fans, as the pack managed to impose part of their game and even started at the front. aegis, Brazilian hunter, took responsibility for the negative result and said he failed as the team’s “shotcaller”.

In an interview with Riot BR after the game, Aegis pointed out that it was a slow game and that he failed to make some decisions, which may have hindered others.

We always played at a good pace in the early game, we accelerated the game well and managed to go evenly against them. As a shotcaller I failed in mid game, our decisions were slow, especially mine that were slow and left the boys a little lost. We started taking pickoffs and we weren’t able to respond.

Continue after advertising

The Brazilian hunter also spoke about the confrontation of Tarzan, a player he (Aegis) is a fan of.

Tarzan is always trying to be proactive, to do something on the map. There were a lot of times I knew he was going to do something, especially in the early game, and we were always prepared. In the mid game too he was always somewhere pissing off, he’s really good.

Aegis finished saying that he can beat Hanwha Life, the South Korean team that is RED’s next opponent.

They are a good team, but we also have the potential to play a better game than this one, just focus more on the mid game, which is quiet.

THE RED Canids is found 1-1 on Worlds 2021. The team will play against the Hanwha Life still this Wednesday (6), follow the complete coverage of the world of LoL here on more sports and also on our Youtube channel, which will have daily videos of the tournament.