Worlds 2021: Results that advance RED Canids into the Entry Phase

THE RED Canids has already played three of the four matches in this first part of the Entry Phase of the Worlds 2021, and so far has a victory and two defeats. Despite the negative result, the team remains in the “expected” by a large part of the public, as it lost to the two strongest and favorites of the group, the LNG and Hanwha Life.

Fortunately, Brazil has a favorable scenario for advancing to MD5 (better than 5) in the Entry Phase. The pack’s victory over Infinity was important, and with INF’s defeat to Peace on Wednesday (6), the situation for RED got even better.

Results that rank RED for the next round of Worlds 2021

Defeat of Infinity to LNG

The pack’s next game will be against Peace on Thursday (7), but the result of the first match of the day, between Infinity and LNG, can already define RED’s classification for MD5.

If Infinity is defeated, they will end up 0-4 and with that RED is automatically ranked for the next step of the Entry Phase.

RED Canids victory over Peace

If the INF wins the LNG, RED will only depend on its own victory against Peace to guarantee the classification.

Win in a possible tiebreaker

In case Infinity wins and RED loses to Peace, we will have a tie between the Brazilian team and LLA, so they will play a tiebreaker to see who gets the last spot in group A in the MD5 stage.

RED Canids at Worlds 2021 MD5

Considering the situation in which RED ranks winning Peace, they go 3rd in the group; if they qualify by defeating Infinity to LNG or by winning a possible tiebreaker, they will go 4th in the group.

This placement doesn’t matter in the next stage when we only think about the next opponent, since according to the Worlds 2021 format, the third place plays an MD5 against the fourth place of the same group, and the winner advances to play against the second place of the opposite group.

Follow the complete coverage of the LoL World Cup here on more sports and also on our Youtube channel, which will have daily videos of the tournament.