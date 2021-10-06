Willian Bigode, striker for Palmeiras, regretted the death of his son Antônio Miguel tonight. Loisy Coelho, the player’s wife, was 25 weeks pregnant. The reason for the death is still unknown. In an Instagram post, the athlete said that he and his wife learned of the death after a routine consultation.

“Son, you were so loved. Unfortunately, we received the worst news of our lives: in a routine consultation, the doctor told us that Antônio Miguel’s heart was not beating. He had died!”, said Willian. “We live in difficult days: we performed a cesarean at Loisy, I took my little one in my arms and we buried him. Easy is not being. But we remain firm with our eyes on the promise. Soon, we will be pregnant again. I believe.”

Loisy also shared the news with her followers on social media.

“On Wednesday, September 29, at 4 pm, we received the news that Antônio Miguel died inside my womb. I was 25 weeks old. We don’t know the reason yet (…) I performed a cesarean delivery, I felt him in my arms , I kissed, snorted and said: ‘Son, you were so Beloved,'” she said.

The announcement of the pregnancy of Willian’s fourth child had been made in May this year. On the occasion, he confirmed the news after scoring a goal in the derby against Santos.

Willian is the father of Mariah and Filippa, the result of his marriage to Loisy Coelho, with whom he has been married since 2011. The two are also adoptive parents of Daniel, who has Down Syndrome.

The striker was not mentioned by Palmeiras for the match against Juventude, last Sunday. The club announced at the time that Willian would embezzle the team for particular problems.