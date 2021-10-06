Xbox may add more games in backwards compatibility soon

“An update here. Looks like some games have been dated [que receberam data de lançamento], but sometimes Xbox and Xbox 360 games are tested for backwards compatibility but don’t pass the tests, so I won’t list any games so I don’t set expectations. Just to let you know there’s been activity here, so probably expect some news in November.” he said.

It’s worth remembering that Jason Ronald, Xbox Projects Director, commented that there is a great desire to add new games to Xbox backwards compatibility, but this is “difficult“. The addition of new games in backwards compatibility ended in 2019, as the team was focusing on launching the Xbox Series X|S.

