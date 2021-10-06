Xiaomi opens new store in São Paulo with discounts of up to 50% on products

Xiaomi announced this Tuesday (5) the opening of another store in the city of São Paulo. The brand’s new point of sale will be located inside Morumbi Shopping and will be the company’s third in São Paulo. In addition to these, the Chinese also opened, last month, its first stores in the city of Rio de Janeiro and Curitiba.

For the inauguration, the company will hold an event, between October 8th and 10th, in which it will allow its fans to visit the space after scheduling the visit on Xiaomi’s official website, through this link. The Asian giant emphasizes that, during the visitation, it will follow the protocols necessary to guarantee security, limiting the number of people inside the store and maximum time spent in the environment.

The company points out that, while waiting in line to enter the store, fans will be able to participate in promotions and compete for freebies, but it did not explain which products or services would be drawn. Once inside, visitors will have access to an immersive experience “that recreates a living room, highlighting a series of intelligent products, exalting the concept of home automation, which is increasingly stronger in Brazilian homes.”

Mi TV Lux will be among the screenings at the opening (Image: Gustavo de Lima Inacio/Canaltech)

Among the products shown, Xiaomi highlights Mi TV Lux — Smart TV that has not yet been launched in the Brazilian market and has a thin panel of 5.7 mm thick and 55 inches with transparent OLED technology, which allows the user to see what is behind it even with the display turned on.

Exclusive promotions

(Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi)

In addition to the exhibitions, Xiaomi will also offer some offers during the event and customers will be able to have up to 50% discount on branded products. The Redmi Note 10 Pro in Onyx Grey, for example, will have a promotional price of R$ 2,299 — 30% cheaper than its official price. For those who want to upgrade their TV, the option will be the Mi TV Stick, which will have a 50% discount and can be purchased for R$ 299. Finally, those looking to automate their home can buy a Mi LED smart lamp Smart Bulb Essential, also with 50%, and the device costs only R$99.

Xiaomi’s new store will be located on the top floor of Morumbi Shopping, in front of the panoramic elevator, and the opening event will take place between October 8th and 10th. The mall is located at Avenida Roque Petroni Júnior, number 1089, in Jardim das Acacias, in the city of São Paulo.