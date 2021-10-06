XP initiates Unifique and Brisanet stock coverage with buy recommendation; upside is up to 92%

SAO PAULO – XP started this week covering the telecommunications sector in Brazil with a purchase recommendation for Unifique (FIQE3) and Brisanet (BRIT3) shares and target price of R$ 13 and R$ 17, respectively, which implies potential for an increase of around 92% and 60% compared to the closing of Monday (4).

Among the justifications, analysts cite the positive outlook for the Brazilian internet service provider (ISP) sector, the strong growth dynamic, in addition to the “high level” operational execution in both companies, translating into greater margin and profitability.

In the evaluation of the house, the broadband segment in Brazil should continue to show strong growth in light of the new trends in remote work, distance learning and the growing consumption of digital content via streaming platforms – which contributes to the increased demand for ultra-fast connections in broadband.

And in this greater demand, the accelerated growth of ISPs (Internet Service Providers) has ensured the gain in market share in relation to large operators, writes the analysis team, in a report.

XP also assesses that both companies have a valuation attractive after the recent stock market crash. Since the IPO, in July, FIQE3 and BRIT3 shares have fallen around 20% on B3.

“In our opinion, the poor performance does not reflect the fundamentals of the companies, but a greater aversion to the stock market, impacting even more the small caps. Despite the stress of a more challenging economic scenario, we believe in demand resilience due to favorable winds for fiber services”, writes the analysis team.

In the telecom sector, Unifique is XP’s preferred choice, given the attractive risk-return in current multiples.

Analysts point to the company’s growth potential, solid margins and superior profitability among telecom peers, as well as the potential for re-pricing, as XP sees an attractive risk-return in current multiples compared to peers.

Superior infrastructure with lower maintenance costs and better quality service are also among the justifications for the recommendation.

As for Brisanet, which is the largest independent fiber broadband provider in the Northeast, with more than 770 thousand customers, XP highlights the potential for growth in a region with low penetration and a “history of faster organic growth with a proven track record ”.

XP’s team of analysts also writes that the company has a “superior infrastructure with a vertical operating model of cost and quality services focused on CEX with different software solutions developed in-house”.

