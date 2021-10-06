Xuxa will present new reality drags on Amazon: “Kiss for the prejudiced”

Amazon Prime Video announced this Wednesday (6) its new reality show. Entitled Drags Caravan, he will be commanded by Xuxa Meneghel and will chase Brazilian drag artists from across the country in a competition for the title of “Suprema Drag” as they traveled to several cities across Brazil in a runaway bus.

The announcement comes less than 10 days after Paulette Pink, famous drag queen, said that Xuxa gave up on presenting the program Drag Race Brasil, as anticipated by on the small screen exclusively, after receiving criticism from the LGBTQIA+ community. On Instagram, by the way, she made the announcement of her new project and sent a message to critics:

“For many who cheered … ok, I’ll have a lot of fun. For many who turned up their noses… ok, I’ll say I’M GOING TO FUN. Kisses to the entire LGBTQIA+ community and to those who respect them. And kisses kiss goodbye to the prejudiced”.

Xuxa and Ikaro Kadashi, one of the most respected drags in the field, will be the presenters of Caravana das Drags, which was created and developed for Prime Video, streaming available in more than 240 countries. The competition will feature artists from across the country, who will tour different cities and face different challenges in the cultural traditions of each location.

Xuxa’s new reality on Amazon

The show will have a panel of judges composed of presenters and special guests who will represent the local culture of each city. At the end of each episode, a drag will be eliminated, until only the finalists remain. “We are excited about this idea,” said Malu Miranda, Head of Brazilian Original Content at Amazon Studios.

“The reality show brings together trips and a competition to celebrate drag art, all while taking the audience to know different places in Brazil in great style. We feel very lucky to have Xuxa and Ikaro as presenters and to be able to bring together drags from several different cities .”

According to Malu, more than a competition between artists, Caravana das Drags will show the diversity and plurality of the country. “Providing our customers with a unique experience of drag culture full of joy and brilliance,” he added.