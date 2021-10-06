”Yellow is the hottest color”

Actress Camila Pitanga has dated Philosophy professor Patrick Pessoa and made a statement on the web

Camila Pitanga (46) did not hide that he is living a new love!

The actress, who is usually discreet about her personal life, introduced her new lover on social media.

Last Tuesday night, 5th, she shared a philosophy teacher record. Patrick Person, 46, and made a statement.

“Yellow is the warmest color. I love yellow”, wrote Camila in the caption of the publication, referring to the colors used by him in the click posted on his Instagram profile.

Patrick is from Rio de Janeiro, theater critic and usually posts on his social network about the lectures he participates.

This is Camila’s first relationship since ending with the artisan Beatriz Coelho, in December 2020, with whom he stayed for almost two years.

Camila Pitanga celebrates her daughter Antônia’s vaccination

Recently, Camila Pitanga celebrated the moment when her daughter, Antonia (13), received the first dose of the vaccine against covid-19. The artist took the heiress to take the immunizing agent in the company of Antônia’s ex-husband and father, Cláudio Amaral Peixoto. “After seeing my father vaccinated, my mother vaccinated and seeing me vaccinated, I was just waiting for this emotion. My cucs, my Antonia, vaccinated. It’s an emotion unlike anything else. Being at her side taking an important step towards immunization against Covid -19, it’s a pride I can’t describe”, declared Camila.

