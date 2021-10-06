Camila Pitanga showed her followers that she is living a new love. On Tuesday night, the actress posted a photo of 46-year-old Philosophy professor Patrick Pessoa, urging everyone on with the caption. “Yellow is the hottest color. I love yellow”, referring to the colors used by him in the image. The actress’s press office confirmed to EXTRA that they are really dating.

It is Camila’s first relationship since she ended with the artisan Beatriz Coelho, in December 2020, after nearly two years together. Patrick Pessoa is from Rio de Janeiro, PhD in Philosophy from UFRJ, specializing in Philosophy of Art abroad. Currently, in addition to being a professor at UFF (Universidade Federal Fluminense), he is a film and theater critic and has books on the subject.

Patrick Pessoa is 46 years old Photo: video playback

Philosophy professor Patrick Pessoa is also a critic Photo: reproduction

Philosophy professor Patrick Pessoa, aged 46 Photo: reproduction

Patrick with theater directors Aderbal Freire and Amir Haddad Photo: disclosure