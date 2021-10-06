Your home with attitude: discover the new Electrolux Refrigerator for your Black Kitchen

Colored appliances have become a trend recently, especially those with darker tones — as shown by the Colorful Appliances Research 2020 survey, items in black tones are preferred by consumers. The survey also reveals that the term “black kitchen” or “Black Kitchen” has become relevant on social media, and there are numerous posts by users researching and sharing photos and praise for kitchens equipped with black appliances and furniture.

Increasingly expanding the trend, black refrigerators represent 27% of preference versus other colors, and had a significant increase in Google searches between March and June 2020, by more than 500%, being associated with words like “decoration “, “my dream” and “Pinterest”. People with attitude reflect their personality at home, which becomes an extension of that characteristic through decorative items and the appliances themselves.

With this in mind, Electrolux presents a launch that meets the growing demand for dark appliances, adding technology to offer the best in food preservation: the new Electrolux Efficient Refrigerator with AutoSense IF56B. You already have your style and now you can have all your attitude in your kitchen decor too

The AutoSense Function, the Inverter Technology and the HortiNatura Drawer bring the best preservation set for your foods, also called #NãoJogaNadaFora technology. It understands all the functions that preserve food longer, helping to prevent waste.

AutoSense with AI, HortiNatura drawer and Inverter technology

The Electrolux Top Freezer Efficient IF56B Refrigerator has the AutoSense Function: when activated, the technology uses Artificial Intelligence to automatically adjust to the ideal temperature, allowing the life of food to be extended by up to 30% longer, according to results obtained in tests carried out by FURB ( Regional University of Blumenau) with strawberries and lettuce and in an internal laboratory with milk, with the product at room temperature (25ºC).

(Image: Reproduction/Electrolux)

Another important item is the HortiNatura Drawer — with a special seal on the drawer, fruits, vegetables and vegetables stay fresh for up to twice as long, as shown by tests carried out internally, helping to avoid waste.

HortiNatura drawer has a special seal to keep fruits and vegetables fresh for up to twice as long (Image: Divulgation/Electrolux)

The IF56B Refrigerator also has the Inverter Technology, which uses a special compressor to keep the internal temperature stable. In this way, the refrigerator is able to offer the ideal conditions for preserving food, while consuming up to 45% less energy, compared to the minimum for Inmetro’s A classification, as fewer adjustments need to be made to maintain the correct temperature .

(Image: Reproduction/Electrolux)

Flexible shelves, the largest freezer on the market*, IceMax and the color of the moment

When you need to store foods that require more space, the new Electrolux IF56B refrigerator gives you the freedom to rearrange internal structures by having retractable and reversible shelves in both compartments. It is possible to reposition them in 59 different configurations, making it possible to store packages of different sizes.

The exterior design in Black Inox Look of the Electrolux Top Freezer Efficient Refrigerator with AutoSense IF56B matches your style and will bring more attitude to your kitchen. Finally you will have the long-awaited Black Kitchen. (Image: Disclosure/Electrolux)

For frozen foods and other meals that require extra cooling, space is not an issue. The model has the largest freezer on the market, with a capacity of 128 liters, allowing you to comfortably store even larger foods, such as poultry and large frozen packages.

The freezer also features the IceMax compartment, dedicated to producing ice that is easily accessible, splash-free and free from odor contamination. Both forms have a lid to prevent water from splashing during refilling, have a silicone base for easy removal of ice cubes and are isolated from the rest of the food.

To follow the trend of dark appliances of the moment, the Electrolux Top Freezer Efficient Refrigerator with AutoSense IF56B features the Black Inox Look** design, with doors and cabinet in VCM steel, in a finish that replicates the sober and elegant look with a high gloss stainless steel dark***, helping you to reflect your style and attitude not only in your home, but now in the kitchen as well.

You can buy the new Electrolux Top Freezer Efficient Refrigerator with AutoSense IF56B at Magalu.

*Largest freezer in the Top Freezer Combined Frost Free segment up to 500 liters according to the energy efficiency table of 04/29/2021 PBE (Brazilian Labeling Program).

**Black Inox Look — Doors and cabinet in VCM (Vinyl Coated Material) Steel. This product does not have stainless steel in its composition.

***Product color perception may vary depending on ambient light.