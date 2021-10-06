‘Your Wi-Fi Didn’t Crash!’: Brands Play With WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram Crash in Email Messages | Entrepreneurship

Shoe brand Zoez jokes about the message title: “Your wi-fi didn’t go down!”. In the text, the brand invites consumers to take advantage of their time without social networks to rethink some consumption habits, as it focuses on sustainability. After the invitation, send a link to purchases on the site with free shipping throughout Brazil.

1 of 3 E-mail sent by Zoez, shoe brand — Photo: Reproduction E-mail sent by Zoez, shoe brand — Photo: Reproduction

Pantys, which sells reusable absorbent panties, also took advantage of the wave and made an invitation: “How about taking advantage of this forced time off to rest from social networks?”.

Then, it suggests a selection of texts published on the brand’s blog about self-knowledge, relationships, health and empowerment.

2 of 3 Message sent by email by Pantys, absorbent panty brand — Photo: Reproduction Message sent by e-mail by Pantys, brand of absorbent panties — Photo: Reproduction

On 22, he sent a humorous email to sell his wines. They make fun of using a Monica Gang cartoon and question our technological dependence. Afterwards, they suggest “wines to ease the pain of being late with work because of the system crash”.

At the end of the message, the brand says it hopes for the “fast recovery of the servers”, because they had a great post to publish on Instagram.