Zema says that some miners will use the aid wrongly: ‘I’m going to the bar’ – Politics

Governor of Mines, Romeu Zema (photo: Edsio Ferreira/EM/DA Press)) The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), said that part of the population will use the R$600 Emergency Aid from Minas Gerais in an inadequate way. Tuesday (4/10),

Zema announced yesterday that, on the 14th, the payment of Emergency Assistance for Minas Gerais for families in extreme poverty in the state will begin. The resource will be transferred in a single installment and destined to just over 1 million families.

The resource will be granted to alleviate the effects of the economic and social crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. No registration is required, as the benefit will be granted to people already enrolled in the Single Register for Social Programs (Cadnico).

The benefit includes miners with a per capita income of up to R$89, according to the Cadnico database.

When talking about the subject, the government of Minas cited the inappropriate use of money by the population. “We know that, unfortunately, when many people receive this money, they do not use it properly, go to the bar, to the pub, and there they leave a good part or almost all of what they received. So if he [auxlio] had been paid in installments, its social effectiveness would most likely have been greater”, he said.

The payment of the aid takes place after the enactment of the law by Zema, after approval of a bill proposed by the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG).