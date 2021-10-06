Zuckerberg Apologizes for Blackout and Rebuts Charges Against Facebook – Link

Mark Zuckerberg said many of the allegations against Facebook “make no sense”

In a text aimed at employees of the Facebook and republished on his own page on the social network, the founder and president of the platform, Mark Zuckerberg, states that internal research showing damage that the Instagram would cause teenagers’ well-being were taken out of context to create a narrative that the company doesn’t care about the topic. He also apologized again for the blackout of services caused by an internal error that lasted about 7 hours last Monday, 4.

The executive also said that it is not true that Facebook prioritizes profit over user safety, and that it is “illogical” to say that the company gives more impetus to content that generates political and social polarization.

The text comes out in the midst of Facebook’s latest image crisis. Internal company documents obtained by the Wall Street Journal show that Facebook’s own research found that Instagram would harm the mental health of teenagers, especially girls, and that the company resisted making changes to algorithms that favored the dissemination of false information.

This Tuesday, Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee who was responsible for bringing the polls to the public, said at a US Senate hearing that Facebook prioritized growth and profits over user safety. Without citing her, Zuckerberg rebuts the charge.

“At the heart of these accusations is the idea that we prioritize profit over safety and well-being [dos usuários]. This is simply not true,” he wrote. The executive uses as an example the change in Facebook’s news feed, years ago, which favored content from users’ friends, taking space from viral videos and company content. According to him, the social network made the change even though it would reduce the time to use the site.

Furthermore, according to Zuckerberg, it is illogical to say that Facebook gives more space to polarizing content to increase user engagement. “We make money through advertising, and advertisers have been telling us constantly that they don’t want their ads near harmful or angry content,” he said. “And I don’t know of any tech companies that go out and build products that make people angry or depressed.”

Zuckerberg said that internal surveys that have gone public need to be viewed “with the full picture”, and that they were taken out of context by being read individually. He called for the US Congress to update the regulations on internet platforms to increase user safety, especially children and teenagers, but he said he was concerned about “the incentives being created” from the release of the documents.

“If we attack organizations that strive to study their impact on the world, we’re effectively sending the message that it’s safer not to look at this impact if you find something that could be used against you,” he said.