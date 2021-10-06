Zuckerberg apologizes for Facebook’s blackout and disputes accusations that he prioritizes profit over safety: ‘That’s just not true’

RIO – A day after the “blackout” that left Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp off the air, the group’s executive director, Mark Zuckerberg, published a long text last Tuesday night lamenting what happened.

In a post on Facebook, he also made an emphatic defense of the company in the face of allegations by a former employee, Frances Haugen, who leaked documents and testified today in Congress to support the charge that the social network neglects content moderation that may have negative effects on society to keep users’ attention.

According to him, “many of the accusations make no sense” and untrue. The text, according to Zuckerberg himself, was sent to his employees on Tuesday and he decided to share it with Facebook users. He was especially concerned about the accusation that his social network harms children.

He begins by admitting that the suspension of the platforms was the worst faced by the company in years. He said his team devoted the last 24 hours to trying to understand what happened and how they can strengthen their systems to prevent this type of failure.

“This was a reminder of how much our work matters to people,” he says, reporting to employees. And keeps going:

“The deepest concern with an outage like this is not how many people switched to competing services or how much money we lost, but what it means for people who trust our services to communicate with loved ones, run their businesses or support their communities .”

About the former employee’s accusations, he said that her description does not match the company he and his team know.

“At the heart of these accusations is the idea that we prioritize profit over safety and well-being. This is simply not true,” he said.

Without referring directly to whistleblower Frances Haugen, Zuckerberg rebutted her accusations and said that a false image of the company he founded is being created:

“We care deeply about issues such as safety, well-being and mental health. It’s hard to see coverage (of the scandal in the press) that misrepresents our work and our motives. At the most basic level, I think most of us just don’t recognize the false image of the company being painted.”

The executive challenged the thesis behind the claims that Facebook contributes to political polarization with misinformation and the encouragement of hatred to increase engagement on the platform:

“If social media were as responsible for polarizing society as some people say, then why are we seeing polarization grow in the US while it remains low or declining in many other countries around the world with the same intensive use of social media ?”

He recalled when the company made a change in the way each user’s feed is created, privileging content from friends and family, as a way to provide well-being:

“We knew this would mean people would spend less time on Facebook, but the survey suggested it was the right thing for people’s well-being. Is this something a company focused on profits over people would do?”

He continues:

“The argument that we deliberately encourage content that makes people angry for profit is deeply illogical. We make money from ads, and advertisers consistently tell us they don’t want their ads near harmful or angry content.”

In another excerpt, Zuckerberg makes indirect reference to the researches that are in the documents leaked by the whistleblower to the Wall Street Journal and which, according to her, were ignored by the company so as not to affect profits:

“If we were to ignore research, why would we create a leading research program to understand important issues in the first place? If we didn’t care about fighting harmful content, then why would we employ so many dedicated people than other companies in our field — even bigger than us?

Concern about children

In the text, the executive says he is particularly concerned about questions raised about Facebook’s relationship with children. Frances Haugen told senators on Tuesday that the social network is harmful to children and also mentioned the harmful effects of Instagram on the mental health of teenagers, influencing potential conflicts with their own bodies. Everything, according to her, ignored by the team led by Zuckerberg.

In his statement, he says: “I have spent a lot of time reflecting on the kinds of experiences I would like my children and other children to have online, and it is very important to me that everything we build is safe and good for children.” .

And continues:

“The reality is that young people use technology. Think how many school children have cell phones. Rather than ignoring this, tech companies should build experiences that meet their needs while keeping them safe. We are deeply committed to doing world-class work in this area,” he said, citing the Messenger Kids app as recognized for its safety compared to competitors.