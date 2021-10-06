Zuckerberg makes ‘texto’ on Facebook, rebutting accusations against the company

Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Facebook, shared a long text on his social media profile with arguments about the accusations being made against the company, regarding the encouragement of political polarization and the impact on users’ mental health, especially young people and children.

The executive begins by commenting on the fall of WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Messenger on Monday (4), all services under the umbrella of Facebook. According to the executive, it was the worst fall in recent years and that “they spent the last 24 hours wondering how they could strengthen the systems.”

“The deepest concern with a downturn like this is not how many people switch to competitive services or how much money we lose, but what it means for people who depend on our services to communicate with loved ones, run their businesses or support their communities”, says the post.

Mark then goes on to address the latest allegations against his social network. Frances Haugen, a former product manager at Facebook, denounced the company in an article published by one of the main newspapers in the United States, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), and also carried out an interview for one of the most popular programs in the country, the “60 Minutes”, which aired on Sunday night (3).

In the show, Haugen said the documents show that Facebook knows its platforms are used to spread hatred, violence and disinformation, and that the company has been trying to hide that evidence.

Haugen also testified on the matter on Tuesday (5) before the subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety and Data Security of the US Senate. She also posted tens of thousands of pages of internal research and documents, and said the social media company could “destroy” her by talking, but she believed that “as long as Facebook is operating in the dark, no one has a responsibility to it. ”

According to Zuckerberg, the company is “deeply” concerned with issues such as safety, well-being and mental health,” and that the company’s internal research is being used out of context and misrepresented. “It’s hard to see coverage that misrepresents our work and our motives. I think most of us just don’t recognize the false image of the company being painted.”

The text shared by Zuckerberg on Facebook, he says, was released internally to everyone in the company.

The executive also says that it is “disheartening” to see this type of accusation and “false narrative”, and that his advertisers prioritize positive content. “We make money from ads, and advertisers consistently tell us they don’t want their ads to be next to harmful or disruptive content.”

Elsewhere, Zuckerberg argues that he is unaware of a technology company that proposes to build products that make people uncomfortable or depressed. “Moral, business and product incentives point in the opposite direction.”

Zuckerberg also claims that he was particularly focused on accusations about the impact of his social networks on children. He says he has spent a lot of time reflecting on the subject and that it is “very important that everything we build is safe and good for children.”

The executive argues that it cannot be ignored that children and young people make use of technology, and that companies need to focus on building experiences that keep them safe. “A good example of this work is Messenger Kids, which is widely recognized as better and safer than others.”

He also reports that projects like Instagram for kids, despite being designed to be used with parental control, were paused to have “more time to involve experts and ensure that anything done is useful”.

Zuckerberg ends by saying that he is proud of everything the company does and provides to the community. “When I reflect on our work, I think about the real impact we have on the world, people who can now stay in touch with their loved ones, create opportunities to support each other and find community. That’s why billions of people love our products. I’m proud of everything we do to continue building the best social products in the world”, says the post.