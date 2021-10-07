00Nation disappoints, misses fourth in a row and misses Stockholm Major | DRAFT5

UPDATE: After a deduction of 36% of the points for a change during the day, the Triumph can still give a chance to rank for the 00Nation. For this, the US team needs to win the GODENT on Thursday (7), they were third in the group, giving remote chances of qualifying for those led by kNg.
The day was not just joy for the Brazilian fans this Wednesday (6). The team led by Vito “kNg” Giuseppe, the 00Nation no longer have a chance of qualifying for the PGL Major Stockholm 2021. The team that is in Group B of the IEM Fall: Europe he has four defeats and can no longer make it to the playoffs, not even for fifth place. In this case, the team will not be able to score in the RMR.
The team lost to the Evil Geniuses by 16 to 5, for the GODENT by 16 to 4, for the FURY by 16 to 13 and in the last match of this Wednesday, it was defeated by Triumph by 16 to 11. The team is in fifth place in the ranking ranking for the Major and can be surpassed by the Extra Saltt or by paiN Gaming. The team depended only on you to be able to score in the ranking and get the spot.
Despite being out of the Major, 00Nation still needs to play one more game for the IEM group stage, which will be against the Team oNe this Thursday (7). See how the repercussion was in the community:
Continues after the ad