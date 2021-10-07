100-Year-Old German, Former Concentration Camp Guard, Goes on Trial for Nazi Crimes | World

Time is running out: in just a few years it will no longer be possible to penalize anyone for their role in the Nazi regime, as the defendants no longer live, or at least are not able to face prosecution.

At the moment, the German justice is in charge of 17 suspects, none of whom are under 95 years of age. Starting this Thursday (7), a centenary man who was a guard at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp will appear before the Neuruppin state court, in Brandenburg.

The Public Ministry accuses him of having participated in the murder of inmates between 1942 and 1945 in a “conscious and voluntary” manner – in legal terms, it is a question of complicity in murder in 3,518 cases.

Concretely, the accused would have contributed to the shooting of Soviet prisoners of war, as well as being an accomplice in gas chamber murders. Still other camp inmates would have lost their lives “through the creation and maintenance of conditions hostile to existence”.

Hidden in military archives in Moscow

During Nazi times, the Sachsenhausen camp in Oranienburg, north of Berlin, played a special role: since its opening in 1936, it served as model for other installations of its kind. It later became the administrative center of the entire concentration camp system, as well as housing the training center for the Nazi paramilitary organization SS (“Schutzstaffel”).

Map indicates the location of Camp Sachsenhausen, near Berlin

Altogether, more than 200,000 individuals were confined to the camp. Tens of thousands were shot, executed with gas, victims of horrific medical experiments or simply inhumane conditions. As late as April 1945, when the Red Army was almost at Oranienburg, the SS forced more than 30,000 inmates on “death marches,” which thousands did not survive.

Attorney General Thomas Will explains to DW why the case against the watchman is only now taking place: “The defendant was not absolutely known to us, until research was done in the so-called ‘draft files’ of the Red Army, in the State Military Archive of Moscow. After he was located and preliminary investigations into his trajectory and length of service in Sachsenhausen, we turned the case over to the Public Prosecutor.”

Will runs the Nazi Crime Clarification Center in Ludwigsburg, Baden-Württemberg state. Since its founding in 1958, the bureau has collected information for preliminary inquiries into Nazi criminals.

homicide does not prescribe

Does it make sense to sue a centenary for acts that happened 80 years ago, someone who was a relatively small piece in the gigantic cogs of the Nazi death machine? In Thomas Will’s opinion, yes.

“On the one hand, the Conference of German Justice Secretaries decided in June 2015 that the Ludwigsburg plant will remain in its current form as long as there are criminal prosecution tasks, that is, as long as criminals can be found,” he explains.

“On the other hand, the law rules out the statute of limitations for acts of murder, especially in the context of Nazi mass crimes,” he continues. The goal of criminal proceedings is always to establish individual guilt from a criminal point of view.”

The notion of what constitutes such individual guilt, however, has changed in judicial practice since the sentence against former guard John Demjanjuk in 2011. Until then, proof of direct personal participation in the deaths was a pre-condition for criminal prosecution. Former concentration camp guards had already participated in prosecutions for Nazi crimes in the 1960s and 1970s, but only as witnesses.

What changed about ten years ago is that “the exercise of the function in general, in a concentration camp during recognizable acts of systematic murder, can justify a penalty for complicity with them, if the findings during the main proceedings support this thesis” , says Will.

Demjanjuk case paved the way for new convictions

John Demjanjuk was sentenced at the age of 91 in Munich to five years’ imprisonment for complicity in more than 28,000 murder cases. The verdict stated that he had been part of the Nazi extermination machine.

Since then, several other men have been convicted because, according to the courts, they watched the crimes committed through their activity as guards, and knew that murders were systematically committed or that prisoners were underfed and mistreated with the intention of bringing about their death (“de consciously and willingly”).

The most recent ruling in this regard came in July 2020, when the Hamburg State Court sentenced a two-year juvenile sentence on parole for complicity in 5,232 murder cases, a former guard at the Stutthof camp near Gdansk . At that time, he was 93 years old.

Whether the few inquiries that remain will result in trials or not depends on the ability of the accused elderly to participate. Doctors say the 100-year-old former guard whose trial begins this Thursday can appear in court for two to two and a half hours. Hearings are scheduled until January 2022. The defendant will have a special rest room.