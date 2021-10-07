2 NASA astronauts who would fly with Boeing will be taken to the ISS by SpaceX

NASA announced on Wednesday (6) the transfer of astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada to the future Crew-5 mission, in partnership with SpaceX, scheduled to be launched before the North American fall of 2022 towards the International Space Station (ISS). Both Mann and Cassada were scheduled for the Orbital Flight Test (OFT-2), developed between the US space agency and Boeing, which is currently facing technical problems with the Starliner spacecraft.

NASA decided on this change so that astronauts could already acquire experience in space flights for future missions of the agency, while Boeing buys more time to solve problems with its Starliner spacecraft. Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada will act, respectively, as commander and pilot on the Crew-5 mission. The aim is for them to take off before September 2022, aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft launched by the Falcon 9 rocket — both from SpaceX.

Nicole Mann (Image: Reproduction/Nicole Mann)

They will join the ISS crew for a long season and there they will conduct a series of scientific research that could benefit both humanity and future manned missions. Additional Crew-5 names are yet to be revealed.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, Mike Fincke and Suni Williams will continue to work on Boeing’s flight tests while the OFT-2 is repaired. Nicole Mann is a colonel in the Marine Corps and a chemical engineer from the US Naval Academy, in addition to a master’s degree in mechanical engineering and a specialization in fluids. She was selected by the US agency in 2013 and works as a test pilot, accumulating more than 2,500 hours of experience on more than 25 aircraft.

Josh Cassada (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

Astronaut Josh Cassada is a physicist and test pilot for the US Navy and holds a Ph.D. from the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory. It has more than 4,000 flight hours on more than 45 aircraft models. Like Mann, he was selected by NASA in 2013 — it will be their first spaceflight.

For more than 20 years NASA has worked with its astronauts aboard the ISS to advance scientific knowledge as well as new technologies for future manned missions, as well as for use here on Earth. So far, 242 people of 19 nationalities have had the chance to host the orbital laboratory, which has hosted more than 3,000 investigations and educational studies for 108 countries.

