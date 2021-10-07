4 years later, it has not generated a ‘job boom’

Nearly four years — and a pandemic — after the Michel Temer government’s labor reform took effect, the promised jobs boom has not materialized. At the time, the government even spoke of two million vacancies in two years, and six million in ten years.

Data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) show that unemployment is higher today. In the quarter ended in July 2021, the unemployment rate was 13.7%. This number is almost two percentage points more than the 11.8% registered in the last quarter of 2017. During the period, the total unemployed rose from 12.3 million to 14.1 million.

The Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) government has twice tried to pass a new labor reform, but has been barred in Congress. In the most recent attempt, it proposed the creation of work modalities without a formal contract and without vacations, 13th salary and FGTS.

The text of the reform was sanctioned by Temer in July 2017 and entered into force in November, changing rules on vacation, working hours, union dues, among others.

Temer himself has already acknowledged, last year, that his ministers overestimated the numbers of job creation in the propaganda that supported his government’s labor reform.

“I want to agree with your statement […] that our ministers [da Fazenda, Henrique] Meirelles and [do Trabalho] Ronaldo Nogueira exaggerated their predictions,” he said, at an event in Paraná.

Why has the new legislation, which brought more flexibility to employers in hiring and firing, not been able to increase jobs?

Some experts heard by UOL consider that, for employment to take off, there needs to be an improvement in the economic situation and investments, and not the extinction or reduction of labor rights. Others, on the other hand, defend the two things for job creation: economic growth and flexibilization of labor legislation.

Informality increased

In addition to the increase in jobs, one of the Temer government’s promises was to reduce informality, which also did not happen.

According to IBGE, in the quarter ended in October 2017, before the new rules, the informality rate was 40.5%. Between May and July 2021, the proportion of employed people working in informality was 40.8%.

The informality rate considers:

Employee in the private sector without a formal contract;

Domestic employee without a formal contract;

Employer without registration with the CNPJ;

Self-employed worker without registration with the CNPJ;

Auxiliary family worker.

‘Company doesn’t stop hiring because of rights’

“What is really needed is a tax reform, investment in small and medium-sized companies, which are the ones that hire the most workers”, says lawyer Fabíola Marques, doctor in labor law and professor at PUC-SP (Pontifical Catholic University from Sao Paulo).

A survey carried out by Sebrae shows that, of the 372.2 thousand jobs created in August, small businesses were responsible for 265.1 thousand. This represents seven out of ten jobs.

The employer doesn’t stop hiring a person because he has too many rights. The big difficulty is the economy, the investment.

Fabíola Marques, professor at PUC-SP

“We witnessed a non-significant increase in relation to what had been presented as possible numbers for opening new vacancies. And we witnessed a process of precariousness of formal jobs and an increase in the number of informal workers”, says Alessandra Benedito, professor at FGV (Getúlio Vargas Foundation) Law SP.

Hourly work and union ‘tax’

She negatively highlights the creation of the intermittent work modality, which, in her view, does not provide legal security for workers.

In the intermittent contract, the hired employee provides service only when called by the company and is paid only for the hours worked. He can also sign a contract with more than one company at the same time.

Benedito also understands that workers were harmed, with the rule of valuing direct negotiation between employees and employers, at the same time that the mandatory union contribution was ended. The reform established that the agreement supersedes the legislation, that is, that agreements signed between workers and companies are worth more than the law.

In 2018, in the first full year with the new reform rules, the contribution collection by workers unions dropped by more than 90%.

“Looking back, this thing of putting employer and employee on an equal footing no longer worked. And in this moment we live, with multiple intersectional crises acting on people’s lives, the possibility of an open dialogue [entre eles] it gets worse and worse, with the number of unemployed people we have,” says Benedito.

Marques, from PUC-SP, also says that the reform has reduced people’s access to the Labor Court, because whoever loses the lawsuit, even being a beneficiary of free justice, is obliged to pay fees to the winning party’s lawyers.

In 2020, the Labor Court received 2,867,673 lawsuits, a drop of 27.7% compared to 2017. According to the historical series of the TST (Superior Labor Court), started in 1970, the highest record of labor claims took place in 2017 , with 3,965,563 processes.

See the evolution of lawsuits received in the Labor Court since the reform:

2017: 3,965,563

2018: 3,222,252

2019: 3,402,392

2020: 2,867,673

2021 (until September): 1,885,620

‘Flexible market makes employment easier, but it’s not enough’

Professor Alexandre Chaia at Insper defends the flexibilization of labor rules brought about by the reform, but says that the law today still “blocks” the labor market, because of the contract models and deadlines for dismissal and hiring.

A more flexible market facilitates job creation. Now, for this, the country must also have a heated economy. With or without rights, work will be generated if there is a demand for people.

Alexandrea Chaia, professor at Insper

He says that the Temer government’s proposal was to make the labor sector more flexible while encouraging, via spending caps, international investors to come to Brazil, with a more robust resumption of investment. The spending cap is a Constitutional Amendment that freezes public spending for 20 years.

Chaia claims that the plan did not materialize in the years following the reform due to various political and economic factors, both national and international.

“There is no growth in Brazil. Entrepreneurs are not investing, factories are closing,” he says.

As an example that the economy is doing badly and there is lack of interest from investors and companies in Brazil, the professor cites the end of the activities of multinationals in Brazil, such as Ford, Mercedes and Sony.

The report sought out Michel Temer to ask for a position on the criticisms, but the former president’s office said he would only respond in November.