5G in Brazil: TIM, Ericsson and Qualcomm carry out tests with Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro

THE TIM operator, together with the companies Ericsson, Motorola and qualcomm, carried out a series of tests of the new Standalone 5G connection network with some compatible cell phones to visualize the capacity of new technologies. The models chosen were the Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro equipped with the Snapdragon 778G and 870 5G chip, respectively. Both devices support the 5G CA NR (Carrier Aggregation New Radio) in Standalone mode.





01 Oct



29 Sep

The tests registered significant results of increased coverage of the n78 band compared to the n78 without aggregation. In addition to coverage gains, 5G CA also allowed data rates above 1.1 Gbps were reached. The 5G NR CA SA data connection was established in the commercial network of TIM associated with its r3.5 GHz experimental network, aggregating non-contiguous spectrum in the 700 MHz (n28) and 3.5 GHz (n78) bands and will be able to be commercially activated by the operator after the bidding process for the network spectrum by Anatel to be finalized.





5G CA extends coverage of sub-6 GHz TDD bands and also helps improve 5G speeds and reliability in challenging radio conditions, ideal for operators looking to meet the increasing demands of high-consuming services and applications of data. 5G NR CA performance was completed using Ericsson’s 5G SA RAN infrastructure, Motorola smartphones with Snapdragon 778G and 870 5G Mobile Platforms with Snapdragon X53 and X55 5G Modem-RF Systems.





“Testing with 5G CA across different spectrums will allow us to balance capacity with coverage by seeking the best of 5G technology. an even better 5G network”, said the CTIO of TIM Brasil, Leonardo Capdeville. Consumers who purchase Motorola smartphones (Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 pro) will have a device that can be upgraded via OTA (over the air software update) to allow the CA NR feature in 5G SA to work on the future network 5G from TIM. How are you looking forward to using 5G? Tell us in the comments below!