96.5 million Brazilians complete vaccination

More than 96.5 million Brazilians have a complete vaccination course against covid-19. In all, 96,525,104 people took the second dose or the single dose of the immunizing agent against the disease, equivalent to 45.25% of the country’s population. The data was released today by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, based on information provided by the state health departments.

Between yesterday and today, the second dose was applied to 1,371,596 Brazilians. In the same period, another 532,854 received the first, and 215,814, the reinforcement. In all, there were 2,119,089 doses of vaccines against covid-19 applied throughout the country during this period.

As there was a recount in the single doses applied in the state of Ceará, the total registered in Brazil in the last 24 hours was negative: -1,175.

In total, the country has 148.644,221 vaccinated with the first dose so far, corresponding to 69.68% of the national population. The booster doses applied so far reach 1,763,887.

First dose vaccination 6/10 Image: UOL

The state of São Paulo remains in the lead among those with the highest proportion of the population with complete vaccination: 59.48% of its inhabitants. Next are Mato Grosso do Sul (59.01%), Rio Grande do Sul (51.31%), Paraná (47.25%) and Espírito Santo (46.22%).

Paulistas are also ahead in relation to vaccination with the first dose: 79.46% of its population. Rio Grande do Sul (72.55%), Santa Catarina (71.8%), Federal District (71.7%) and Paraná (70.85%) come next.

Preliminary study: Half dose of AstraZeneca gives equal results to whole

A national study, in progress in Viana, in the metropolitan region of Vitória, presented a preliminary result that shows that a half dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine has an effect similar to a full dose, which is standard and is being applied in this way throughout Brazil.

Full dose vaccination 6/10 Image: UOL

The project, called Viana Vacinada, immunized 20 thousand inhabitants of the city between 18 and 49 years old. They took two half doses, eight weeks apart, between July and August.

According to the preliminary result, released by the researchers to the Ministry of Health, 88% of residents obtained antibodies against the disease after the first application.

After the second, that number jumped to 99.8%. According to the research coordinators, this percentage is identical to that recorded in people who took the two whole doses.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.