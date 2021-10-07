‘A Fazenda 13′: Gui Araujo reveals Duda Reis’ advice on Nego do Borel | celebrities

Play/PlayPlus Gui Araújo unburdens himself with his friend Lary Bottino

Influencer Gui Araujo, who had an affair with Duda Reis before being confined to “A Fazenda 13”, revealed in a conversation with Lary Bottino, this Wednesday (6), that he received advice from Duda to deal with the pressure of the reality show .

Duda is the ex of Nego do Borel, who was also in the cast of “A Fazenda”, but was kicked out by Record TV. Gui told Lary that he was worried about the relationship with the singer and even received advice from the influencer.

“The entrance shook me a lot here. When I saw the other one there, I saw a very shitty movie. When I talked to Maria Eduarda, she said: ‘You’re going to take it out of the letter, you won’t be the one who needs to show anything to anyone ”’, recalled Bill.

Gui Araujo told Lary about the difficulty of dealing with the other participants. According to the pawn, he just doesn’t ring the bell because he intends to change the family’s life with the money he seeks in the reality show.

“What holds me here is that anyone wanted to change places with me. I prepared so much to be here that I forgot the psychological aspects. I think it’s just missing me,” he added.

Gui Araujo is the farmer of the week and nominated Rico Melquiades for the reality’s third farm. Lary Bottino, on the other hand, was immune to the vote for having entered the house on Friday (1) to replace singer Fernanda Medrado.