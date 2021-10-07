A woman says she shares her husband with her mother and younger sister: “I keep my man happy”

A woman went viral on social media when she revealed that she shares her husband with her mother and younger sister. In a video posted on TikTok that has nearly 8 million views, Madi Brooks says she is a swinger, a person who tends to keep or allow her partner to have sex with other people.

“Me and my mom are swingers and that’s great. Do you know why? Whenever I don’t feel like it, I can just let my husband stay with her”, reveals the woman, who lives in the United States. “I let my husband stay with her a few times a week,” she continues.

In another video, Brooks says the younger sister, who appears smiling in the footage, is also part of the open relationship. “Do you know how I keep my man happy? I let him play with my little sister. Yes, I am that kind of wife,” she says, as her husband hugs her sister from behind.

The revelation left many Internet users perplexed and curious. “How did this conversation start?” asked one. “Enough of TikTok this year, I’m out,” declared another.

