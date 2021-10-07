Abdulrazak Gurnah wins Nobel Prize in Literature 2021 | Pop & Art

Abdulrazak Gurnah won the Nobel Prize for Literature 2021. The announcement was made this Thursday morning (7) by the Swedish Academy.

According to the Academy, the prize was awarded “for its uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the refugee’s fate in the abyss between cultures and continents.”

Gurnah was born in 1948 and grew up on the island of Zanzibar, arriving in England in the 1960s as a refugee. The novelist began writing at the age of 21 and has published ten books and several short stories throughout his career. The theme of refugees is the basis of all his work.

Nobel Prize for Literature in numbers

Since 1901, there have been 118 laureates in 114 awards. That’s because in four of them, two names were announced as winners in the same year. There were no awards in the years 1914, 1918, 1935, 1940, 1941, 1942 and 1943. To date, no one has been awarded more than once.

Rudyard Kipling was the youngest winner of the award. In 1907, when he was appointed, he was 41 years old.

The oldest was Doris Lessing, who was 88 years old when she was awarded in 2007.

Women of the Nobel Prize for Literature

The Nobel Prize for Literature has been awarded to just 16 women out of a hundred men since its creation in 1901.

1909 – Selma Lagerlöf

1926 – Grazia Deledda

1928 – Sigrid Undset

1938 – Pearl Buck

[1945–GabrielaMistral

1966 – Nelly Sachs

1991 – Nadine Gordimer

1993 – Toni Morrison

1996 – Wislawa Szymborska

2004 – Elfriede Jelinek

2007 – Doris Lessing

2009 – Herta Müller

2013 – Alice Munro

2015 – Svetlana Alexievich

2018 – Olga Tokarczuk

2020 – Louise Gluck

After the #MeToo scandal, which led to the suspension of the award in 2018, and the recurrent criticism for the presence of male and Eurocentric laureates, the Swedish Academy, in charge of awarding the prestigious distinction, said it has renewed its criteria and spectrum so that the award is more global and feminine.

This year, the prize for each of the Nobel categories is 10 million SEK (approximately R$6.1 million).

The degree in Medicine was the first to be announced, on Monday (4), and given to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discovery of how stimuli such as heat or cold were detected by the human body and transformed into electrical impulses. The prize in Physics, released on Tuesday (6), was given to Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi for their innovative contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems.

On Wednesday (6), the Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to Benjamin List and David MacMillan, for a new tool for building molecules.

The Peace and Economy awards will be announced on Friday (8) and Monday (11) respectively.