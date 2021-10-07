Abdulrazak Gurnah wins the Nobel Prize for Literature 2021 – Culture

the award winner Nobel Prize in Literature 2021 will be announced on Thursday, 7th in Stockholm, Sweden, and may favor an author outside the traditional literary market.

With the exception of the 2017 British winner, Kazuo Ishiguro, who was born in Japan, all the laureates over the past nine years have been Europeans or Americans, from Bob Dylan to Peter Handke or the decorated American poet Louise Glück, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2020.

Next, remember the winners of the Nobel Prize in Literature since 2001, with names like Svetlana Aleksiévitch and Mario Vargas Llosa.

Meet the latest Nobel Prize winners in Literature

Tanzanian Abulrazak Gurnah grew up on the island of Zanzibar but took refuge in England in the late 1960s. paradise (1994), among other nine novels unpublished in Brazil. For the Academy, he received the award “for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the refugee’s destiny in the abyss between cultures and continents”.

The American Louise Glück received the Nobel Prize in Literature “for her unmistakable poetic voice which, with austere beauty, makes individual existence universal”. She is known for her poetry with frank expressions of sadness and isolation and a strong social character.

The Austrian Peter Handke was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2019 “for influential work that, with linguistic ingenuity, explored the periphery and specificity of human experience”. Prolific, with more than a hundred published books, he created controversy when he received the Nobel, due to his anti-NATO and pro-Serbian stance, denying the massacre of Bosnian Muslims and causing discomfort in the literary community.

Polish Olga Tokarczuk was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature “for a narrative imagination that, with encyclopedic passion, represents the crossing of borders as a way of life”. She is the author of books like About the Bones of the Dead and the wanderers.

In 2017, it was Kazuo Ishiguro’s turn, “who, in novels of great emotional strength, discovered the abyss under our illusory sense of connection with the world”. Mixing drama with science fiction, he is the author of outstanding books such as the buried giant, When We Were Orphans, A Floating World Artist, The Remains of the Day and the inconsolable.

In 2016, he was surprised at the Nobel Prize in Literature with the award given to the American singer, composer, writer, actor, painter and visual artist Bob Dylan — “for having created new modes of poetic expression within the framework of the American music tradition”, according to with the Swedish Academy. He is the first and only artist in history to win, in addition to the Nobel Prize, the Pulitzer, the Oscar, the Grammy and the Golden Globe. As a writer, he published the book Tarantula.

Svetlana Aleksiévitch (2015)

Because of “her polyphonic writings, a monument to suffering and courage in our time,” Belarusian writer and journalist Svetlana Alexijevich provides a personal chronicle of the history of Soviet and post-Soviet women and men with potent works like War does not have a woman’s face and Voices of Chernobyl: Chronicle of the Future.

Frenchman Patrick Modiano was awarded the Nobel “for the art of memory with which he evoked the most unattainable human destinies and discovered the life of the occupation world [alemã]”. His works speak volumes about World War II and the occupation of France by Nazi Germany, with titles like On Rua das Lojas Escuras and Dora Bruder.

Canadian Alice Munro, classified by the Swedish Academy as a “master of the contemporary short story”, is considered one of the main writers of the present time in the English language. Among his books, works such as Lives of Girls and Women, Jupiter’s Moons, The View of Castle Rock and Hate, Friendship, Dating, Love, Marriage.

Author of books like Big Chest, Wide Hips and Change, the Chinese Mo Yan — often compared to the style of Gabriel García Márquez — was recognized for his “hallucinatory realism [que] it merges popular tales, history and contemporaneity”.

Tomas Tranströmer (2011)

The most translated Swedish poet and with enormous influence in Sweden, Tomas Tranströmer was recognized by the Nobel Prize for Literature shortly before his death in 2015. He was awarded since “for his condensed and translucent images, he gives us a new access to reality”.

Mario Vargas Llosa (2010)

Peruvian writer, politician, journalist, essayist and university professor, Mario Vargas Llosa was already considered one of the most important writers in Latin America even before receiving the Nobel Prize in 2010. Author of books such as The End of the World War and Mischief of the bad girl, received the top prize in literature “for his cartography of power structures and images, and his scathing resistance, revolt, and defeat of the individual.”

German-born German author and translator, Herta Müller won the Nobel since “with the density of her poetry and frank prose, she portrays the universe of the dispossessed”. In his work, books such as depressions, The appointment and soul beast.

Franco-Mauritian author, JMG Le Clézio has published around forty books, including short stories, novels and essays, with titles such as History of the Foot, Chorus of hunger, the african and the desert. For the Swedish Academy, he is an “author of new pranks, poetic adventure and sensual ecstasy, explorer of humanity beyond and under the ruling civilization”.

One more Brit to the list. This time, writer Doris Lessing. Died in 2013, she was awarded for “with skepticism, ardor and visionary power, she subjected a divided civilization to scrutiny.” Her works examine interracial tensions, racial politics, violence against children, feminist movements, and exploration of outer space.

Orhan Pamuk was the first Turkish writer to be awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature. Author of books like my name is red, White Castle, Other colours, My Father’s Briefcase and Istanbul, Pamuk received the award since “in his search for the melancholy soul of his hometown, he discovered new symbols for the clash and interconnection of cultures”.

Actor, director, poet, screenwriter and playwright. Harold Pinter, who received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2005 was various professions. For the Academy, he, “in his plays, discovers the precipice under the hum of everyday life and forces his way into the dark rooms of oppression” . But, the British artist and activist did not go to Sweden to receive the Nobel.

For the Swedish Academy, Austria’s Elfriede Jelinek received the 2004 Nobel “for her musical flow of voices and counter-voices in novels and plays that, with extraordinary linguistic zeal, reveals the absurdity of society’s clichés and its subjugation power”. Despite the words, Jelinek, who has a work dedicated to social criticism, did not go to receive the award.

Born in Cape Town, South Africa, JM Coetzee was only the fourth African to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature until 2003. For the Academy, his award was deserved as “with innumerable disguises he portrays the surprising involvement of the outsider”. Before the Nobel, he received the also celebrated Booker Prize twice: first by The Heat of the Earth: Life and Michael K’s Time, in 1983, and then by Dishonor, in 1999.

Hungarian Imre Kertész was awarded for his “writing that supports the fragile experience of the individual against the barbaric arbitrariness of history.” Died in 2016, he became known for No destination, the fiasco and Kaddish for an Unborn Child.

Born in Trinidad and Tobago, Vidiadhar Naipaul was recognized by the Swedish Academy in 2001 “for having brought together perceptive narrative and incorruptible scrutiny in works that compel us to see the presence of suppressed stories”. Mixing novel and essay, he became known for books like In a Free Country, A House for Mr Biswas and Guerrillas.