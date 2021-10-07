Abdulrazak Gurnah, writer from Tanzania, wins the Nobel Prize for Literature 2021 – 10/07/2021 – Illustrated

Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah won this year’s Nobel Prize for Literature, the world’s highest recognition for a living writer.

The Swedish Academy made the announcement this Thursday morning that takes all betting bags by surprise. None of the author’s books, written in English with traces of Swahili, Arabic and Hindi, have been translated in Brazil.

Born on the island of Zanzibar and based in the United Kingdom, Gurnah quickly became an exponent of postcolonial literature, with his eyes on East Africa. He is the first Tanzanian author to win the award, and the second black African author after Wole Soyinka of Nigeria.

The Nobel committee justified the choice of the 73-year-old writer “for his rigorous and compassionate investigation into the effects of colonialism and refugee fates in the gap between cultures and continents.”

“The itinerant characters of Gurnah, in England or on the African continent, find themselves between the life left behind and the life that lies ahead,” said the Swedish Academy spokesman. “Facing racism and prejudice, but also pushing to silence the truth or reinvent their biographies to avoid conflict with reality.”

The writer moved to the UK at age 18 after armed conflict broke out in Zanzibar amid state persecution of the Arab minority to which he belongs.

“His early departure from the country explains the central role of exile in all his work, but also his lack of nostalgia for pre-colonial Africa,” the spokesman added. “In Gurnah, you’ll find stories marked by individual fates that don’t conform to the colonial narrative of history.”

The Nobel Prize for Literature had been having turbulent years before the quiet victory of the American poet Louise Glück last year. Another offspring from the United States, musician Bob Dylan caused an earthquake in literary circles by being chosen for the award five years ago, when song lyrics are at the heart of his work.

The following year, the Nobel went through its biggest crisis, due to accusations of rape and corruption in the committee that chooses the winners, which caused seven casualties in the institution. In 2018, the award was not awarded —it was the first time this happened for a reason other than a war— and, in return, the institution decided to choose two people in 2019.

But this has not calmed any spirits, since alongside Polish Olga Tokarczuk, the Nobel has chosen Austrian Peter Handke, under whom accusations of racism and denying the existence of genocide in Bosnia fall.

Founded 232 years ago by the King of Sweden with the initial aim of protecting his language, the Swedish Academy has selected since 1901 the Nobel Prize winner, who now wins a prize of 10 million Swedish crowns, or about R$ 6 million.

Of the 118 writers chosen to date, only 16 were women. Only three black people won besides Gurnah – Nigerian Soyinka, American Toni Morrison and Derek Walcott, from the Caribbean island of Saint Lucia.

Eurocentrism and Anglophilia, which have always marked the Nobel Prize for Literature, still persist — it is worth remembering that Gurnah’s work is written in English and radiated from the United Kingdom. Nine of the ten winners of the last decade came from North America or Europe — the exception was Chinese Mo Yan, in 2012.