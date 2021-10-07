Abel Ferreira criticizes Vuaden and says he doesn’t choose how to play for Palmeiras – 10/07/2021

Abel Ferreira spoke many times of “assuming” that Palmeiras didn’t play well in the 2-1 defeat, against América-MG, in Belo Horizonte. He stressed that the team has to impose itself more, take risks, play better and better because, after all, his team is Palmeiras. But in the end, he even attributed the responsibility for the poor result to referee Leandro Pedro Vuaden.

The move rightly claimed by Abel happens just 3 minutes into the second stage. Ron made a great diagonal move from the right touchline, dragging his markers, and reached the edge of the area, facing the goal. It was then brought down by Bauermann in a clear goal condition. But the defender only received a yellow card, with a clear red card.

“There are factors that neither players nor coaches control and that affect the result. It is urgent for referees to be professional and not amateur, if we want to improve Brazilian football,” said the Portuguese.

“I take on my responsibility, along with my team, but there is one thing that is decisive. I have nothing against him [Vuaden], but he was with us in the Super Cup final and that’s what he was. He had us against São Paulo and didn’t see a penalty for Luiz Adriano. And today, neither he nor the VAR saw the red card thing,” he said.

Is Palmeiras a reactive team?

Abel denied that Palmeiras is a reactive team and stated that he does not choose how Palmeiras play, attributing responsibility to the players for the team’s behavior on the field.

“The game is divided into two moments: with the ball and without the ball. With the ball, like Palmeiras, we have to assume and play. Not hiding. And we have to improve a lot in this, it’s true. We are not a reactive team,” he said.

“To be clear: I’m not the one who chooses the way to play. It’s the characteristics of the players. If you look at training, we train positional attack. There are mental issues that have to do with courage for the game,” he said.