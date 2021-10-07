Abner Ferreira defends ‘harmony with nature’ at an event at the Vatican

Last Monday, October 4th, the Vatican organized the meeting “Faith and Science: towards COP26”, with the presence of Pope Francis and 22 representatives of religions, including Bishop Abner Ferreira, of the Assembly of God Ministry of Mature.

Also in attendance were Patriarch Bartholomew, of the Orthodox Church, and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, primate bishop of the Church of England, as well as representatives of Judaism, Islam and Buddhism, among other religions.

According to information from Vatican News, guest scientists also participated in the event, which culminated in the signing of an appeal to the authorities that will participate in COP 26, starting on October 31, in Scotland, that work is carried out with the purpose of achieving zero carbon emissions in the world. urgently.

The document also proposes that developed nations commit to the immediate reduction of their own emissions and finance the reduction of emissions from poor or developing nations.

A video broadcast by the Portuguese channel of Vatican News on YouTube, he showed Abner Ferreira’s greeting to Pope Francis and also his brief speech, centered on recognizing the need for environmental preservation and the union of peoples to achieve the goal.

On social networks, Abner Ferreira shared some Stories of his visit to the Vatican and the Sala das Bênções, but he did not share the selfie made with the pope moments after his greeting to the Catholic pontiff.

O meeting ecumenism it was marked by a moment of silent prayer, which according to the official note, was led by the director of the Holy See Press Room, Matteo Bruni: “After the last signature, that of Pope Francis, Bruni invited the participants to a moment of prayer silent ‘carrying in its heart above all the poorest and most marginalized, those who first and most strongly suffer the damage caused by climate change’”.

Check out the complete speech by Bishop Abner Ferreira:

“I salute Your Holiness, Pope Francis, my brother from the Argentine Republic; greeting His Holiness, I greet all the other leaders who are participating in this event, being welcomed here by Pope Francis. And on behalf of the Assemblies of God in Brazil, Ministry of Madureira, we are together in this same purpose: the main task of the Church is to announce the good news of Salvation in Christ Jesus.

But, this does not exempt us from worrying (sic) with the ecological issue. It was God who made men responsible for this task. Genesis 2:15 is written: ‘The Lord God took man, and put him in the Garden of Eden, to till and keep it.’ Work and protect, protect and work. The Christian must not violate God’s commandments regarding the preservation of the species for the sake of progress.

The preservation of the environment is not just the responsibility of government officials. The zeal for the place where we live is a task for each one of us, as it is, above all, our home, our heritage, our greatest asset, our heritage.

What can we do to reduce pollution and environmental impacts? The preservation of the environment is intrinsically linked to man, to what he has and what he can leave as a legacy for future generations. The care for planet Earth can be done both in the community and in the individual. Simple habits can make huge changes. A renewed and healthy mind thinks with quality about the environment in which it lives, in total harmony with nature. Psalm 24:1,2, said the psalmist: ‘The earth and its fullness are the Lord’s, the world and all that dwell in it, for he founded it upon the seas, and established it upon the rivers.’

May God bless all who participate in this event. I end my words by remembering a word that my dear dad, primate bishop Manoel Ferreira, who has 67 years of priesthood, and in this episode of the pandemic, I’m talking to him and saying ‘father, what’s your view on this, what’s happening , what must mankind do?’, and he said ‘my son, above science, only God’. This pandemic served to bring us a reflection: that we only have one way out, to unite for the common good, for the preservation of the place where God has placed us to live (sic). Thank you so much, God bless”.