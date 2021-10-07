Abumani helps Asenate flee Adurrá, but plan ends in tragedy · TV News

Desperate to get rid of the clutches of Adurrá (Ricardo Lyra), Asenate (Letícia Almeida) will decide to flee Egypt with Abumani (Dudu de Oliveira) in Genesis. The plan, however, will end in tragedy in Record’s biblical novel. The girl and the slave will be captured by the vizier. She will agree to marry the abuser to save her friend’s life.

In the scenes set to air on the Thursday’s chapter (7 ) in the serial by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro, the noblewoman will appear on the riverbank asking for the help of the cuxita. The slave will warn that if they are discovered, the consequences will befall him. “You are the only family I have left. Help me,” the young woman will plead with Abumani, who will agree.

Later, the Egyptian will reveal to Teruel (Amaurih Oliveira) that Pentephres (Nando Cunha) gave his hand to Adurrá and will ask for his collaboration to flee with the cuxita. “I know I’ll regret it, but I’ll help you. What do you need?”, the soldier will say.

However, the boy will report her to his suitor on the day of the escape. When you are about to leave Avaris, the woman, who was chosen by God to be the companion of Joseph (Juliano Laham), will come face to face with the villain and some soldiers and will realize that she trusted someone she shouldn’t.

“Are you going somewhere?”, asks the scoundrel, who will give the slave a beating. “I accept to be your wife,” she will assert to the villain to prevent Abu’s death in a later chapter.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

