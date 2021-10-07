Abuses in France, the Pope: it’s time for shame, mine and ours

After the catechesis, in his greeting to the French-speaking pilgrims present at the general audience, the Pope expressed his closeness to the victims of pedophilia in the Church in France, in light of the “considerable numbers” presented on Tuesday (05/10) in the Report of Commission in charge of French bishops and religious. In the words of Francis, sadness and pain, but also encouragement to make every effort to ensure that such dramas are not repeated and that the Church is a safe house.

Amedeo Lomonaco/Raimundo de Lima – Vatican News

Listen to the report with the voice of Pope Francis











The “dreadful reality” of abuses in the ecclesiastical sphere continues to deeply sadden the Pope. During the general audience this Wednesday (06/10), Francisco recalled the deep wounds that are at the heart of the Report of the independent Commission on sexual abuse in the Church in France, in charge of assessing the extent of the phenomenon of sexual violence against minors since 1950 The document, released on Tuesday (05/10) and commissioned by the Episcopal Conference and the Conference of French Religious, reveals dramatic data: between 1950 and 2020, there are at least 216,000 victims and between 2,900 and 3,200 priests and religious involved in pedophilia crimes.

“To you, Lord, the glory, to us the shame”











Saluting the French-speaking faithful at the end of their catechesis in the Paul VI Room at the Vatican, Francis’ thoughts turned to the victims and to the Church in France:

I wish to express to the victims my sadness and my sorrow for the traumas suffered and my shame, our shame, for the Church’s too long inability to place them at the center of their concerns, assuring them of my prayers. I pray and we all pray together: “To you, Lord, the glory, to us the shame”: this is the moment of shame. I encourage the bishops and you, dear brothers who came here to share this moment, I encourage the bishops and religious superiors to continue making every effort to ensure that similar dramas do not repeat themselves. I express to the priests of France closeness and paternal support in the face of this ordeal, which is hard but healthy, and I invite French Catholics to assume their responsibilities to ensure that the Church is a safe home for all.