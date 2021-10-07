Achievements from the GTA trilogy leak online; official announcement is near

It is believed that something can be announced for the 20th anniversary of GTA III

As the saying went, where there’s smoke there’s fire, signs of the imminent existence of a franchise game keep appearing on the internet Grand Theft Auto containing three supposedly remastered titles (Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas), we recently had the game appearing listed in South Korea and in the last few days the title has appeared on its own launcher. rockstar, developer of the game.

Now the twitter profile GTANet reported that the user alloc8or of gtaforums found the achievements of the three games that will be part of the trilogy, and also posted the images of all on the same page where the news was reported.

The franchise’s most fanatical users soon recognized the similarity with the achievements of the game versions found on previous platforms as Playstation 3 and Playstation 4 and identified that there are some symbols that represent new achievements for the versions that will be in the new collection.

Check below the images posted by alloc8or nO gtaforums.



In addition to the evidence already found, a source of Kotaku already informed that the game really exists, the only question that hangs in the fans’ minds is in relation to the treatment that these new versions received from rockstar, if it’s just resolution changes and some new textures, or if the titles really were remade from scratch.



Remember that the last game of Grand Theft Auto released was the GTA V which hit the market in 2013, many fans were waiting for the announcement of the sixth title but so far the only clues lead to the new trilogy with GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas.

What are your expectations about this collection? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

Via: comingsoon