Activist invades Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week

Activists from the Extinction Rebellion (XR) organization, an international civil disobedience movement against climate change, invaded the Louis Vuitton show that took place at the Louvre this Tuesday (5), the last day of Paris Fashion Week.

The purpose of the interference would be to denounce the impact of the fashion industry on the environment. With a large poster that read “excessive consumption equals extinction,” an Extinction Rebellion activist climbed onto the catwalk and placed herself in the center of a museum gallery, an AFP photographer reported.

In the first row of the parade, the movie stars Catherine Deneuve and Isabelle Huppert “almost didn’t blink” while clan members Arnault, sitting next to the president of the LVMH, Bernard Arnault, “looked at each other,” according to Reuters.

The protester was taken to the ground by security guards before being removed from the scene.

About thirty activists from the organizations Extinction Rebellion, Les Amis de La Terre and Youth For Climate orchestrated the action, according to the agency. They not only occupied the Louis Vuitton catwalk, but protested in front of the Louvre Pyramid and other museum dependencies. Two activists were arrested, the organizations informed in a joint statement.

Campaigners accuse the Macron government of being complicit in the current climate crisis and call for it to impose “an immediate reduction in production levels in the sector.” According to XR, the fashion industry is responsible for 8.5% of carbon emissions worldwide; around 30 million tonnes in France alone.

Il est urgent d’AGIR pour réduire on carbon emissions! The industry of the mode represents 8.5% of the emission mondiales de gas à effet de serre orle @Gouvernement to eu des occasions d’adopter une réglementation ambitieuse sur ce secteur… more n’a rien fait pic.twitter.com/ibZifmu0yg — Extinction Rebellion France (@xrFrance) October 5, 2021

The tumult practically did not interrupt the flow of models on the stone walkway in a corridor of the Louvre Museum to the sound of an organ and bells that dramatically punctuated the looks.

However, Louis Vuitton was criticized for censoring from its networks the part of the invasion of videos announcing the entire parade. Hours later, Alma Dufour, a spokeswoman for LVMH, told Reuters about the incident.

“LVMH is the world leader in luxury and has a responsibility for trends that drive the textile industry by constantly and quickly renewing collections, producing more,” he said, without providing further details.

This was the brand’s first in-person show after covid-19. Artistic director Nicolas Gesquière opted for a theatrical aesthetic that featured dresses with bustles, long feathered capes and mask glasses. Baggy tuxedos confirmed the trend of maximalist tailoring already seen in other collections and made companionships to miniskirts, jeans and riding pants.

*With information from AFP and Reuters agencies