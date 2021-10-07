‘Advances in vaccination against Covid should not be the only criterion for making masks more flexible,’ says doctor – 10/07/2021 – Balance and Health

The flexibilization of the use of masks against Covid in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, which is in the midst of discussions among politicians, is seen with fear and reservations by Denise Garrett, epidemiologist and vice president of the Sabin Institute (USA).

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), said this Thursday (6) that the decision on the mandatory use of masks should take place on Thursday (7) during a meeting with members of the PEI (State Immunization Program) , of the Scientific Committee and the Municipal Health Secretary of São Paulo, Edson Aparecido.

“I’m not against flexibilization, as long as it’s done in the right way, using the right indicators and at the right time,” says Garrett. It indicates that, on some occasions, the use of a mask is not necessary, such as in open places where there is no interaction with other people.

But, she says, common sense is needed. If the person is outdoors, but crowding in some way, the mask is essential.

She cites as an example Rua 25 de Março, in the center of São Paulo. There, although commerce takes place outdoors, there is an intense flow of merchants and buyers. The same recommendation applies to closed spaces.

“There comes a point in the pandemic where we have to focus on what is essential”, says the doctor, who believes that the key, at this time, is to avoid sharing air with other people.

The possible flexibility in the use of masks comes amid the drop in the number of deaths by Covid-19 and the advance in vaccination (see how immunization is doing in Brazil). This Wednesday (6), the state of São Paulo surpassed the United States and Europe to reach 60% of the population fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Garrett says, however, that it is wrong to assess only the vaccination coverage rate to discuss the end of mandatory use of masks. According to her, the main indicator for this decision-making should be viral circulation, that is, the number that results in new cases and, consequently, in new deaths.

“In a way, the vaccination coverage rate influences circulation, but with the new variants, nothing is guaranteed”, explains Garrett, who cites the situation in Singapore.

The small country, located in Southeast Asia, until recently was a reference in pandemic control, with more than 80% of the population fully vaccinated. The island, however, started to register a rise in new cases in late September.

In the case of Singapore, she analyzes that there is a control problem due to the delta variant. “This is a highly transmissible variant”, recalls the specialist, who says that it is necessary to analyze the vaccination coverage rate in another way.

“There, there is still 20% of the population that is not vaccinated. When the variant encounters this 20% it is the same as setting fire to a dry forest. The variant will not ‘stop burning this dry branch’ until there is a preventive measure”, he exemplifies.

Therefore, according to her, there is no way, at this time of the pandemic, to establish a number and decide to abolish the use of masks when this target is reached. “We are with an average of 500 deaths per day. This is a lot”, he recalls.

The doctor also emphasizes that none of these decisions that are being taken are national, but state, as in the discussions in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Or even municipal, as occurred in the city of Duque de Caxias (RJ), where since this Wednesday (6) the mandatory use of masks in open and closed places has been abolished.

“The edges are porous. There is no way to isolate a city or a state that has 90% vaccination, after all people from other states will continue to visit these places.”

In addition to the discussion on the mandatory use of masks, on Wednesday (6) the federal government eliminated the ban on flights originating in the United Kingdom, South Africa and India and continues without including the requirement of proof of vaccination for entry to foreigners in Brazilian territory.

Today, a year and a half after the start of the pandemic, Garrett analyzes that it is more effective to monitor and accompany tourists who come to Brazil than to ban flights. “It’s an easily circumvented measure, we saw that the United States closed the borders to Brazil and Brazilians started quarantining in Mexico”, says she, who is Brazilian, but lives in the US.

She says that, in addition to the need to prove a negative test for the virus when entering the country, it would be necessary to monitor, trace and quarantine those who arrive.

The epidemiologist also analyzes that it is worrying that the government does not require vaccination of those who enter Brazil.

“The vaccine is a public health policy. There is no individual freedom when the freedom and health of other people are infringed”, he concludes.