After an increase of 380% in 7 days, where does the SHIB price go? By Easy Crypt



Shiba Inu: After rising 380% in 7 days, where does the price of SHIB go?



() is on an impressive rally. In the last 7 days, it rose 380% and reached US$ 0.00003408 (R$ 0.0001871) this Thursday (7), the highest price since May.

This explosive price increase raised the cryptoactive’s market value to US$13.4 billion (R$73.8 billion), placing it 15th in the CoinMarketCap ranking.

With this market value, the token created at the end of 2020 surpassed , and . Still, it is a few positions behind its rival, in 9th.

It is worth noting that the sudden upward momentum took many investors by surprise. After all, SHIB was stagnant for over 100 days.

Reasons for the discharge of Shiba Inu

Behind the rise are some relevant facts. One concerns a whale purchase of 6.3 trillion SHIB tokens in early October. The purchase was divided into five transactions that totaled around R$ 235 million at the time.

Another fact that may have helped boost the price of the token was a post by Elon Musk on October 4th. At the time, the CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ:) and supporter of Dogecoin posted a photo of his Shiba Inu dog on his Twitter account.

Floki Frunkpuppy pic.twitter.com/xAr8T0Jfdf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2021

In addition, the entire cryptocurrency market is going through a period of strong rally. The currency has been trading at nearly 25% profit this week alone, reaching and breaking the $55,000 big resistance. Important altcoins like the have also traded positively and so on.

Where does the price of Shiba Inu go?

In this scenario, analysts shared their future projections for SHIB.

According to Ali Martinez, this incredible Shiba Inu rally is not necessarily a good sign for its short-term price action.

“When the SHIB price rises and the crowd pays more attention, a sharp correction tends to take place. IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model shows that $0.000021 represents a solid foundation for the asset. More than 10,000 addresses have purchased more than 630 billion SHIB around that price level.”

According to Martinez, this suggests that a decisive drop below that level could lead to further losses. In that case, Shiba Inu could plunge to $0.000017 or even $0.000015.

In the worst-case scenario, it would be a drop of almost 56% from the current price.

Concerns about Shiba Inu’s volatility Analyst Elliott Laybourne is also not so optimistic about the future of digital assets.

As he pointed out, cryptocurrencies are notoriously volatile, and meme currencies in particular are subject to large price swings, making them a dangerous investment.

“Also, considering the Shiba Inu jumped 300% on an unrelated tweet, it’s safe to assume it could collapse once the buying craze cools down.”

According to Laybourne, this does not mean that the token cannot go higher. However, he said volatility will remain high. Therefore, investing in Shiba Inu is not for everyone.

“Only investors willing to lose part or all of their capital should consider buying SHIB,” he concluded.

By Easy Crypt