After asking for forgiveness, Pilar and Samuel will kiss in ‘In the Times of the Emperor’ | come around

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will unexpectedly appear at Samuel’s (Michel Gomes) house in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ — Photo: Globo
Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will try to get closer to Samuel (Michel Gomes) in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ — Photo: Globo
Review the scene in which Luiza confesses to Pilar who her lover is:
Luísa recovers and reveals to Pilar that she is Pedro’s lover
Pilar will then understand that her sister, Dolores, has lied and will try to approach Samuel. On a visit to her ex, she will surprise him by playing the old song he composed in her honor.
“You protected Dom Pedro, you were correct, dignified, as always! I’ve done everything wrong! I should never have believed Dolores, of course you didn’t kiss the countess, Dolores confessed! I talked to her too,” Pilar will say.
Samuel (Michel Gomes) will be surprised by an unexpected visit by Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ — Photo: Globo
“So now believe me…”, Samuel will retort.
“Forgive me, Samuel! Please forgive me! I love you, I love you more than anything!”, she will add, already kissing him!!
💞 Recall landmark scenes from Pilar and Samuel:
👇 Watch the videos from the Wednesday, 10/06 chapter:
07 Oct
Thursday
Dolores and Pilar exchange resentments. Tonico takes the blame for Pilar and Samuel’s estrangement, and humiliates Dolores. Luísa cries the loss of her baby beside Justina. Quinzinho fears that Vitória will discover the truth about his properties and asks Prisca and Hilário for help. Luísa tells Pilar that Samuel still loves her. Augusto and Gastão travel to Brazil without knowing that they are competing for the hand of Princess Isabel. Pedro worries about the arrest of English officers, orchestrated by Tonico. Juvenal tries to sabotage Samuel, but Mauá supports the engineer. Guebo guarantees that Zayla will not be happy with Samuel. Pilar asks Samuel for forgiveness and kisses him.
Check out the full summary for the day and week!
👇 Gabriela Medvedovski gives spoilers about Pilar’s new phase: