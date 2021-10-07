After asking for forgiveness, Pilar and Samuel will kiss in ‘In the Times of the Emperor’ | come around

07 Oct Thursday

Dolores and Pilar exchange resentments. Tonico takes the blame for Pilar and Samuel’s estrangement, and humiliates Dolores. Luísa cries the loss of her baby beside Justina. Quinzinho fears that Vitória will discover the truth about his properties and asks Prisca and Hilário for help. Luísa tells Pilar that Samuel still loves her. Augusto and Gastão travel to Brazil without knowing that they are competing for the hand of Princess Isabel. Pedro worries about the arrest of English officers, orchestrated by Tonico. Juvenal tries to sabotage Samuel, but Mauá supports the engineer. Guebo guarantees that Zayla will not be happy with Samuel. Pilar asks Samuel for forgiveness and kisses him.

Check out the full summary for the day and week!