After being arrested for femicide of influencer, ex-husband is found dead

She was killed in November of last year and found naked on the side of a road.

couple had a history of domestic violence

Police believe he committed suicide

Thomas Sharkley, suspected of murdering his ex-wife, digital influencer Alexis Sharkley, was found dead this Wednesday (6) in Florida, United States.

He was spotted by the United States Delegates Service with a gunshot wound to the head. Thomas was facing an arrest warrant issued by local authorities on September 29 for the death of Alexis in December last year in Texas.

Houston, Texas, police said he was 50 years old and committed suicide with a firearm.

Alexis died aged 26 from strangulation. The main suspect is her ex-husband, who, according to reports, did not accept the end of the relationship. The American magazine People reported that their marriage was marred by domestic violence.

In addition, investigators in the case allege that the suspect was dishonest with detectives. When Alexis’ body was found, he left Texas for Georgia, police said.

Alexis Sharkley, 26, was found dead three miles from the house where she was last seen in Texas on November 28, 2020. She had disappeared the day after Thanksgiving, celebrated on the 25th. of the same month. When she was spotted by Houston city officials, she was naked on the side of a road.

She had just over 30,000 Instagram followers. Alexis had married Thomas Shakley in 2019 but was in the process of separating from him.

At the time, her mother, Stacy Robinault, claimed in an interview that the influencer left the apartment she lived in with her former partner after an argument on the night of November 27th.

In the days that followed, Thomas spoke to the media and posted on social media lamenting the woman’s death. In one publication, he wrote: “My world! My everything! I’m lost now! My only!” (free translation from English).

Alexis’ death was classified as a homicide in January, following the autopsy results. From then on, investigators began to view Thomas as a suspect, as he was the only person with a motive for committing the crime, according to the US newspaper ABC.